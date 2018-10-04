Cress Pass: Trying, in vain, to rank the area's top high school football teams
When it comes to any degree of reliability when it comes to ranking the local high school football teams ... I give up.
My top 10 rankings have changed pretty much weekly. This week, I've got Righetti (6-1, including 1-0 Mountain League) at the top.
We'll see if that lasts the rest of the regular season. For that matter, we'll see if that lasts more than a week.
Righetti has found a way to get its points, no matter what defenses do to try to control its vaunted running game. The Warriors have shown they can throw the ball, too, and their defense seems to have perked up.
Thus, the Warriors are at the top of my top 10. For this week, at least.
As for my 2018 track record when it comes to ranking order - well, it's been on the sketchy side.
Arroyo Grande, my top-ranked team last week, was riding a four-game winning streak when it took on St. Joseph. The Eagles, I figured, had always had the Knights' number in the past.
That was in the past. This year, it was St. Joseph 34, Arroyo Grande 17.
As the St. Joseph-Lompoc game approached I figured, when I gave the Knights the higher ranking, this could be the year the Knights finally beat the Braves.
It wasn't. Final score Lompoc 24, St. Joseph 21.
This week, I have St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande and Lompoc ranked two-through-four, but as far as I'm concerned those rankings are interchangeable. I put them in a certain order because I was required to.
Arroyo Grande 24, Lompoc 10. Lompoc 24, St. Joseph 21. St. Joseph 34, Arroyo Grande 17.
Those were the results in the teams' head-to-head match-ups this year. Try to get a ranking order out of THAT.
In my defense, and I admit it's a thin one, rankings are, to say the least, highly subjective. Because there are so many local teams and so few of us, none of us can usually see any one local football team more than a few times during the regular season.
Oh, rankings can be fun to debate. And, of course, they can be bulletin board motivational material for teams.
I suspect that emotional juice works for maybe a few minutes on a Friday night. Then teams settle into the grind of a 48-minute high school football game.
I agree with my former colleague Jacob Rayburn on just about everything, but a top-ranked team getting permanent home field advantage in the Central Section playoffs is one of the few things on which we part company.
Jacob agreed with the concept. I don't, for the reason, as I've said, that the rankings are highly subjective. Besides, I think a top-ranked team should earn its stripes at least once on the road in the playoffs.
I'll continue to make my top 10 rankings this football season. As far as doing so with any reliability ... well, no promises.
Kenny Cress has covered sports on the Central Coast for about 20 years. Send questions, comments or story ideas his way.