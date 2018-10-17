Cress Pass: High-profile match-ups ahead on the gridiron, thanks in part to area's new football landscape
In some years past, the Nipomo and Pioneer Valley football teams played competitive season openers against each other.
Friday night, the two will square off with the inaugural Ocean League championship on the line.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. Besides the stakes of the game, that night is Pioneer Valley's Homecoming and Nipomo backers have a scant distance to travel, so the stadium parking lot figures to be busy. An early arrival is recommended.
This is an exciting time for area football fans. One week after the Nipomo-Pioneer Valley game figures to decided the inaugural Ocean League title, the clash between Foster Road rivals St. Joseph and Righetti at Righetti will decide the first Mountain League championship.
These high stakes match-ups have come about thanks to the re-leaguing brought about by many area athletic programs switching from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Nipomo and Pioneer Valley are former members of the Southern Section's Northern League and Los Padres League, respectively. Righetti played in the Southern Section's PAC 5 League, and St. Joseph played in the LPL.
The Nipomo-Pioneer Valley game pits two teams capable of rushing for 200 or more yards a game. Both teams' ground games are ahead of their air games, though Nipomo has shown the stronger passing attack.
Both defenses showed well against a common league opponent's offense that had pretty good momentum going into league play, San Luis Obispo's. Pioneer Valley won 24-17 at San Luis Obispo. The Titans beat the Tigers 34-13 at Nipomo.
Both teams have runners who can consistently get good first-down yardage, particularly Ricky Iniguez and Keyshawn Pu'a for Nipomo and Michael Bourbon for Pioneer Valley.
If Pioneer Valley kicker Edgar Zacarias is true to form Friday night, Nipomo will have to negotiate long fields. Zacarias regularly puts his kickoffs into, and sometimes out of, the end zone.
This should be a good one.
Central Section playoffs start Thursday
Central Section girls tennis team playoffs start this week. No. 15 Orcutt Academy is at No. 2 Arroyo Grande in the first round of Division 1, No. 11 St. Joseph is at No. 6 Bakersfield Garces in Division 2 and No. 11 Nipomo is at No. 6 Bakersfield Foothill.
(People from these teams actually construct shots. When I played recreational tennis, I did not "construct" shots. I aimed a shot at a general area, hoped it landed there and then hoped my opponent would miss).
Enjoy the MLB playoffs, everyone.
Kenny Cress has covered sports on the Central Coast for about 20 years. Send questions, comments or story ideas his way.