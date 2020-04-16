Column: Jalen Green's G League decision will have impact, but the NCAA isn't going anywhere

Jalen Green is going to the NBA.
Well, the G League that is. Or some form of the G League, rather.
The most talented prep player in America, who played in the CIF Central Section at Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial before transferring to a basketball academy in Napa this past season, announced that he will sign with the NBA's developmental league in an 'earth-shattering' move.
Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in America, depending on the scouting service.
Wednesday night, it was reported he was choosing between Auburn, Memphis and the NBL, Australia's top pro league. Fresno State was also in the mix at some point.
Then Thursday morning the rumor mill came to life, driven by reports that Green would instead be going a completely different route.
That turned out to be the G League.
He will reportedly sign a one-year contract for $500,000 and also receive $125,000 to go to college later on.
That's not all. The NBA is changing the structure of the league to accommodate Green, a Fresno native who also has a large following in the Philippines thanks to his Filipino heritage.
Green's contract is considerably higher than most G League players and he will also play on a special team, filled with veteran pro players who will aim to mentor the youngster.
Green will not be part of the regular G League. Instead he'll play in special exhibitions and against basketball academies and perhaps international teams.
He's the first high school player to sign directly with the NBA's professional pathway program.
Again, the NBA is thinking completely outside the box with this Green deal.
Now that we've got most of the details out of the way, let's look at the big picture: Most of the punditry surrounding this deal is aimed at how it affects the NCAA and college basketball.
The No. 1 player in the country will not play college ball. Ever.
How many more will follow in his steps? Is this the new normal?
I say not. The pay is great. The initial exposure, at least for Green, holds incredible weight.
But, at least for now, it's more of a gimmick. The more players that do this the more the hype dies down and more pressure is applied to the NBA to follow through.
I also think it's a special circumstance. These are historic times. It makes perfect sense for Green to ink a deal, get some cash and hold out hope that basketball returns sooner than later.
Would you sign with a college right now, knowing there's a chance the season never materializes thanks to the pandemic? College programs will be hurting financially after missing out on March Madness this year.
The truth is, things have changed. At least for now. We don't know what the upcoming college basketball season will look like.
And, we've seen this before, with players going straight to the NBA. The NCAA and college basketball weren't devastated.
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, LeBron James, Andrew Bynum, Dwight Howard, DeShawn Stevenson, Kwame Brown all went straight from high school to the actual NBA.
Did college basketball drop off from 1995-2005? No. Not really.
There aren't that many prep players that can go straight to the professional ranks, even if the NBA creates some sort of minor league system.
And I think we are really undervaluing the college experience. I know it can be oversold, but playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium as a Duke Blue Devil has a price tag on it.
Playing in the Sweet 16, Elite 8 or Final Four has value. Being the Big Man on Campus has value. Being pursued by the top college coaches in the land is still incredibly alluring and highly profitable.
That won't change.
The bottom line: This move by Green will have some impact, but I think for now it's mostly hype. College basketball and the NCAA aren't going anywhere. For now.
