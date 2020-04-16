Column: Jalen Green's G League decision will have impact, but the NCAA isn't going anywhere

Green will not be part of the regular G League. Instead he'll play in special exhibitions and against basketball academies and perhaps international teams.

He's the first high school player to sign directly with the NBA's professional pathway program.

Again, the NBA is thinking completely outside the box with this Green deal.

Now that we've got most of the details out of the way, let's look at the big picture: Most of the punditry surrounding this deal is aimed at how it affects the NCAA and college basketball.

The No. 1 player in the country will not play college ball. Ever.

How many more will follow in his steps? Is this the new normal?

I say not. The pay is great. The initial exposure, at least for Green, holds incredible weight.

But, at least for now, it's more of a gimmick. The more players that do this the more the hype dies down and more pressure is applied to the NBA to follow through.

I also think it's a special circumstance. These are historic times. It makes perfect sense for Green to ink a deal, get some cash and hold out hope that basketball returns sooner than later.