Column: In a time of crisis, it becomes quite apparent how much we need each other

And enjoy what we have, how we good we have it sometimes.

I know the next time I'm lucky enough to be at a baseball game, I will take time to appreciate that moment. To appreciate the umpires who take the abuse of fans and players for basically no pay. I'll appreciate the coaches who put in countless unpaid hours to work with kids, almost all of whom play the game just for fun.

The next time I'm at a basketball game, I'll try to appreciate the safety and warmth of the gym. The passion of the fans and students. The referees and the dedicated coaches.

The next time I'm lucky enough to sit down at a restaurant, I'll try to take a moment and appreciate that, too and be thankful for the staff who work hard to serve their patrons.

The next time I'm at a fully-stocked grocery store, I will appreciate all the work from the truck drivers who delivered the goods, those who stocked the shelves and the cashier who checks me out.

Because between all the disagreements and the vitriol that is typically more prevalent online than it is in person, we have to remember that we're in this together and we need each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0