Column: In a time of crisis, it becomes quite apparent how much we need each other

With no facilities, there are no players.
With no players, there are no games.
With no games, there are no officials.
Players, coaches and officials, all reliant on each other.
I know these days we don't always see it, but in a time of crisis, it becomes quite apparent how much we need each other.
And that goes beyond sports.
Restaurants rely on patrons who rely on their waitresses who in turn lean on their hostesses and cooks.
Our sports section hasn't featured any game results or box scores for the past week and may not for awhile. Most businesses may not have many customers.
But we carry on. The
You have free articles remaining.
There are empty ball fields. There are empty swimming pools. Empty gyms.
Just as there are empty restaurants and bars. Empty shopping centers and movie theaters. Empty schools and libraries.
This thing has had an effect on all of us.
And when (when, not if) we get through this, I hope we can all take some time to remember how much we need each other. How much we rely on each other.
And enjoy what we have, how we good we have it sometimes.
I know the next time I'm lucky enough to be at a baseball game, I will take time to appreciate that moment. To appreciate the umpires who take the abuse of fans and players for basically no pay. I'll appreciate the coaches who put in countless unpaid hours to work with kids, almost all of whom play the game just for fun.
The next time I'm at a basketball game, I'll try to appreciate the safety and warmth of the gym. The passion of the fans and students. The referees and the dedicated coaches.
The next time I'm lucky enough to sit down at a restaurant, I'll try to take a moment and appreciate that, too and be thankful for the staff who work hard to serve their patrons.
The next time I'm at a fully-stocked grocery store, I will appreciate all the work from the truck drivers who delivered the goods, those who stocked the shelves and the cashier who checks me out.
Because between all the disagreements and the vitriol that is typically more prevalent online than it is in person, we have to remember that we're in this together and we need each other.