Elijah Cooks has moved up a spot on the Nevada-Reno receivers ladder.
Cooks has moved from fourth on the team to third. He caught three passes for a total of 21 yards as the Wolf Pack (5-3, 3-2) beat San Diego State 28-24 in a Mountain West West Division game last Saturday.
Cooks, who played for St. Joseph and Atascadero, has 272 yards in receptions this year. He has five touchdown catches.
Wolf Pack teammate Toa Taua, a former Lompoc standout, didn't get very far running the ball Saturday, with just 13 yards total on seven carries.
However, he was Nevada-Reno's leading receiver, with five catches totalling 76 yards and a touchdown reception. Taua remains the team's rushing leader on the year. He has run for 562 yards, averages 5.6 yards a carry and has rushed for five touchdowns.
Here is a summary of how some other former Central Coast stars are faring at the four-year level.
Thomas Leggett, Hancock Texas Tech
The former Hancock College star defensive back, who has been a regular on special teams for the Red Raiders (5-3, including 3-2 in the Big 12), made one of the biggest plays of his Texas Tech career, blocking a punt and recovering the loose ball for a touchdown in the Raiders' 40-31 loss to Iowa State over the weekend.
Derrick Portis, Lompoc/Ferris State
Portis, another former Lompoc standout, continues to flourish in his role for unbeaten Ferris State.
Portis stands third on the team in rushing, with 317 yards and two touchdowns on the year. The Bulldogs (9-0) have two games left before they start play in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Patrick Laird, Mission Prep/Cal
Laird remains the leading rusher for Cal (5-3, including 2-3 in the Pac-12). The walk-on from Mission Prep has rushed for 660 yards and five scores this year.
Josh Oliver and Bailey Gaither, Paso Robles/San Jose State
Oliver continues to lead the receivers for San Jose State (1-7), which broke into the win column last week.
Oliver has 44 catches for a total of 514 yards and three touchdowns. Gaither, though he also has three touchdown catches, has dropped from second to third on the team in most receiving categories.
Gaither has 16 catches totalling 327 yards this year. Oliver and Gaither graduated from Cal Poly.
Cal Poly trio
St. Joseph graduates C.J. Cole and Fenton Will, along with Arroyo Grad Bradley Mickey, have logged some playing time for the 3-5 Mustangs this year.
Mickey has played in every game. He has been in on five tackles. Cole has played in six games and rushed for a total of 60 yards. Will has played on special teams.
Mickey made four tackles in Saturday's win at Northern Arizona, forcing and recovering a fumble.