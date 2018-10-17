Patrick Laird has re-taken the Cal team rushing lead.
He lost it to quarterback Brandon McIlwain two weeks ago. Laird re-gained it last week.
The Mission Prep graduate ran for 94 yards, and the slumping Bears' only touchdown, in a 37-7 Pac-12 intradivision loss to UCLA last week.
The win was the Bruins' first this year.
Cal plays in the Pac-12 North division. UCLA plays in the Pac-12 South. As well as being one of the few bright spots in the Bears' performance last week, Laird's outing leads this Times edition of the area college football roundup.
Here's how some other former Central Coast high school stars are faring at the collegiate level.
Elijah Cooks
With Boise State containing Nevada-Reno's ground game en route to a 31-27 Mountain West Conference win over the Wolfpack last week at Nevada-Reno, the Wolfpack relied mainly on quarterback Ty Gangi's passing.
Gangi threw for 304 yards, including 58 to Cooks. Cooks had four receptions. The Atascadero High School graduate is the Wolfpack's fourth-leading receiver this year. He has caught 12 passes, including four for touchdowns.
The Wolfpack is 3-4, including 1-2 in the Mountain West West division.
Toa Taua
Nevada-Reno's season rushing leader didn't get very far Saturday. Boise State held the freshman to a total of 16 yards on nine carries.
For the season, the former Lompoc High star has rushed for 474 yards and four scores. He averages 6.2 yards a carry.
Josh Oliver and Bailey Gaither
Oliver, San Jose State's overall leading receiver this year, caught two passes for a total of 19 yards as the 0-6 Spartans took a 52-3 pounding from Army in a non-conference game.
For the year, Oliver has 33 receptions for a total of 401 yards and two touchdowns. Gaither was not listed in the statistics last week.
Both players graduated from Paso Robles.
Derrick Portis
Portis had a total of six yards on four carries as unbeaten Ferris State (7-0) rallied for a 35-31 win at Grand Valley State last week.
The former Lompoc standout leads the Bulldogs in yards per carry (6.7). He is third in every other rushing category.
Thomas Leggett
Leggett, a former standout at defensive back at Hancock College, is no longer listed on the Red Raiders' roster. He played for Texas Tech last season, and had been active this year until recently.