Try 1 month for 99¢

Patrick Laird has re-taken the Cal team rushing lead.

He lost it to quarterback Brandon McIlwain two weeks ago. Laird re-gained it last week.

The Mission Prep graduate ran for 94 yards, and the slumping Bears' only touchdown, in a 37-7 Pac-12 intradivision loss to UCLA last week.

The win was the Bruins' first this year.

Cal plays in the Pac-12 North division. UCLA plays in the Pac-12 South. As well as being one of the few bright spots in the Bears' performance last week, Laird's outing leads this Times edition of the area college football roundup.

Here's how some other former Central Coast high school stars are faring at the collegiate level.

+6 
Cooks_Elijah_vsOregonState_091518 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Nevada receiver Eljiah Cooks looks to release off his defender during a game against Oregon State at Mackay Stadium in Reno last month. 

Elijah Cooks

With Boise State containing Nevada-Reno's ground game en route to a 31-27 Mountain West Conference win over the Wolfpack last week at Nevada-Reno, the Wolfpack relied mainly on quarterback Ty Gangi's passing.

Gangi threw for 304 yards, including 58 to Cooks. Cooks had four receptions. The Atascadero High School graduate is the Wolfpack's fourth-leading receiver this year. He has caught 12 passes, including four for touchdowns.

The Wolfpack is 3-4, including 1-2 in the Mountain West West division.

+6 
Boise St Nevada Football
Buy Now

Nevada running back Toa Taua runs against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 13.

Toa Taua

Nevada-Reno's season rushing leader didn't get very far Saturday. Boise State held the freshman to a total of 16 yards on nine carries.

For the season, the former Lompoc High star has rushed for 474 yards and four scores. He averages 6.2 yards a carry.

+6 
San Jose St Washington St Football

San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver (89) stands on the field during the second half of a game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Sept. 8.

Josh Oliver and Bailey Gaither

Oliver, San Jose State's overall leading receiver this year, caught two passes for a total of 19 yards as the 0-6 Spartans took a 52-3 pounding from Army in a non-conference game.

For the year, Oliver has 33 receptions for a total of 401 yards and two touchdowns. Gaither was not listed in the statistics last week.

Both players graduated from Paso Robles.

Derrick Portis

+6 
Offensive back of the year, Derrick Portis
Buy Now

Lompoc senior running back Derrick Portis, seen in this Nov. 7, 2014 photo, is now rushing for Ferris State in Michigan.

Portis had a total of six yards on four carries as unbeaten Ferris State (7-0) rallied for a 35-31 win at Grand Valley State last week.

The former Lompoc standout leads the Bulldogs in yards per carry (6.7). He is third in every other rushing category.

Thomas Leggett

101516 AHC SBCC Football 10.jpg
Buy Now

SBCC's Emmanuel Nwosu is brought down by Hancock College's Thomas Leggett on Oct. 15, 2016. Leggett now plays for Texas Tech.

Leggett, a former standout at defensive back at Hancock College, is no longer listed on the Red Raiders' roster. He played for Texas Tech last season, and had been active this year until recently.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter