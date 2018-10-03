Former St. Joseph and Atascadero standout Elijah Cooks caught two touchdown passes Saturday.
Toa Taua, the former Lompoc High School star, didn't score any touchdowns Saturday, but he was steady. Both Central Coast natives helped their team win.
On Sept. 22, Taua scored three times but his Nevada squad lost a non-conference game at Toledo. Last Saturday, Taua didn't get into the end zone but the former Brave racked up a total of 76 yards on 13 carries as the Wolfpack edged Air Force 28-25 in their Mountain West Conference opener.
Cooks, who spent two seasons at St. Joseph mainly playing quarterback before turning into a star tight end at Atascadero, is now a sophomore with the Wold Pack. Cooks caught two touchdown passes and led the team in receiving yards with 63.
Taua is the leading rusher for Nevada-Reno (3-2, 1-0), with 407 yards and four touchdowns. He averages a fat 7.5 yards per carry.
Cooks is third on the team with five catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Here is a summary of how some other former Central Coast high school stars are faring at the collegiate level.
Patrick Laird
The Mission Prep graduate relinquished the Cal season rushing lead to Brandon McIlwain in the Bears' 42-24 Pac-12 North Division loss to Oregon Saturday.
Laird had a big day, with 95 yards and a score, but McIlwain had a bigger one, with 136 yards and a touchdown.
McIlwain averages 63 yards a game.. Laird averages 59. They both have two rushing touchdowns this year.
Laird has a total of 90 yards in receptions. He has caught 15 passes, including two for touchdowns.
The Bears are 3-1 overall, but 0-1 in the Pac-12 North. Laird made the team as a walk-on after he graduated from Mission Prep.
Josh Oliver and Bailey Gaither
The two Paso Robles grads continue to go 1-2 in receiving for 0-4 San Jose State.
Oliver has 27 receptions for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Gaither has caught 16 catches for 327 yards and three scores.
Derrick Portis
Portis continues to get the job done when he's called upon to carry the ball for Ferris State, 5-0, including 3-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference.
The Lompoc alum is averaging eight yards a pop on his 23 carries. He has scored two rushing touchdowns. Portis' lone reception has been for three yards and a score.
Thomas Leggett
Leggett, who starred at Hancock College for one season at defensive back, has four solo tackles and two assists for the Red Raiders who are 3-2, including 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.