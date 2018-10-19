After squeezing out a rather unconventional 27-21 win at Pasadena City College last week, the Hancock College football team will try Saturday to extend its Pacific League winning streak to seven games.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0) used two Seth Matthysse punt blocks, one of which Jaquez McWilliams returned for a touchdown, to tie Pasadena in regulation then beat the Lancers in overtime when Jayden Vargas scored on a 23-yard run.
Hancock went 5-0 to win the league championship last year in its inaugural Pacific League campaign.
Hancock will play a league game at Santa Monica City College at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Corsairs themselves (2-4, 1-0) won their season league opener in overtime. They beat Los Angeles Harbor 23-17.
Hancock won last week despite getting a little more than half of the 305 yards rushing a game it had averaged going in. The Bulldogs figure to go at the Lancers with the same rotation of rushers that has been productive for them this year.
The Lancers held Ryheem Skinner to 46 yards last week, but he still averages nearly 121 a game. Vargas, a freshman who played for St. Joseph in high school, has come on strong.
He is Hancock's second-leading rusher on the year and led the Bulldogs' ball carriers last week with 83 yards.
Eddie Battle and Isaac Bausley have also produced for the Bulldogs. Battle averages more than six yards a carry. Bausley has run for five scores.
Hancock quarterback Thomas Carr is an efficient 45-for-74 passing, with four touchdown passes and three interceptions. Joe Guzman is his top receiver. Guzman averages 51 yards a game in receptions. He has caught one touchdown pass.
No one else on the team is within 25 yards of Guzman's per game reception yardsage average.
Santa Monica has given up a whopping 43 points a game. The Corsairs have been particularly porous against the run, yielding opponents an average of 246 yards a game on the ground.
Pasadena's defense had taken a beating going into the Hancock game, but the unit showed well last week.
Santa Monica's offense gains about as much yardage rushing (117 a game) as it does passing (128). Seven Corsairs have thrown at least one pass, but only Paul Davis (36-for-70, 490 yards, six touchdown passes, three interceptions) has any stats of note.
Santa Monica has a triple digits total offense man, Trevor Nofoa. With his 354 return yards for the year, Nofoa, Santa Monica's second-leading receiver, averages 112 yards of total offense a game.
Pasadena's Sultaan Sullivan ran for 144 yards against Hancock last week. Like Pasadena, Santa Monica has a good workhorse back, Unlike Pasadena, none of his teammates' stats are close to his.
Christoph Hirota averages nearly 20 carries and 70 yards a game. He has rushed for 419 yards this year. No one else on the team has more than 65.
None of the other Corsairs are within 20 yards of Dajone Averett's 51 yards in receptions a game.
The Corsairs have a good kicker, Dylan Missoul. He's three-for-four on field goals, with a long of 44 yards. He has missed just one of his 10 PAT tries.