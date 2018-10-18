Arroyo Grande's girls tennis team played to its ranking Thursday.
The second-seeded Eagles blanked No. 15 Orcutt Academy 9-0 at Arroyo Grande in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs.
Arroyo Grande (22-3) tied long-time rival San Luis Obispo for first place in the inaugural Mountain League campaign. Both teams were 9-1 in league matches.
Orcutt Academy (9-14) finished 2-12 in the Mountain League but petitioned successfully to get into the playoffs.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo were perennially at the top of the PAC 8 League heap (the Eagles won a string of league championships) when the teams were in the CIF Southern Section.
Like Orcutt Academy, Arroyo Grande moved to the Central Section earlier this year.
Under the Central Section format, players can play both singles and doubles. Arroyo Grande junior Devan Doud was one of several players who did that Thursday, teaming with Delanie Dunkle for an 8-1 pro set win at No. 1 doubles after winning her No. 5 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
"I usually played singles last year," said Doud.
"I like the singles, doubles mix. I like being alone and able to think for myself in singles, but I like having a partner in doubles to pick me up when I'm down."
Doud said she was playing with Delanie Dunkle, a senior who is Arroyo Grande's top singles player, for just the second time in doubles.
"Delanie and I hadn't been able to get very close, but we got a lot closer in this match," said Doud.
Kayla Pablo and Paige Wells, at No. 1 doubles, won one game. Thirandi Kaluthantrige won two in a 6-0, 6-2 loss at No. 4 singles to Emma Mostajo.
Arroyo Grande won 6-0, 6-0 in every other singles match, and 8-0 in every other doubles match.
Delanie Dunkle competed at No. 1 singles for the Eagles, her younger sister, Peyton, was at No. 2, Josceline Ramirez played at No. 3, and Kaitlin Zarate was at No. 6.
Mostajo and Peyton Dunkle played at No. 2 doubles for Arroyo Grande. Elaina Smolin and Sophie Mitchem were at No. 3.
Pablo engaged Delanie Dunkle in some good rallies but the shot-making from the Eagles' top player, who has committed to Cal Poly, was just too good.
"I thought this was the cleanest match we've played this year," said Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister.
"Orcutt Academy played well. We've worked on cutting down on unforced errors, staying humble but playing to win. I thought our players did a good job today of executing what we've worked on," said Hollister.
Orcutt coach Art Lopez said, "Our girls worked hard. It was a good season. Everybody's in a good mood."
Arroyo Grande will play either Bakersfield Liberty or Clovis West at home in the quarterfinals next Tuesday, Start time is to be determined.
Boys water polo
Nipomo 8, Santa Maria 5
The Titans spotted the Saints a 4-1 lead then scored seven of the last eight goals in an Ocean League regular season finale at Nipomo.
Coleman Brown and Garrett Sellers popped in three goals apiece for Nipomo. Lucas Ahler scored twice.
Nate Andrade scored two Santa Maria goals, and Aidan Lange, Justin Gutierrez and Brian Montanez all scored once.
Girls volleyball
Templeton 3, Righetti 1
The Eagles defeated the Warriors (15-15, 2-10) 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 at Righetti in a Mountain League regular season finale.
Jessica Powell racked up 15 kills and three aces for the Warriors. Jenna Wuethrich had seven kills, and Mackenzie Kestler had six kills, two blocks and an ace.
Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said his team will petition to get into the playoffs.
Girls Tennis
Santa Ynez 14, Lompoc 4
The Santa Ynez Pirates (13-10, 3-7 Channel League) swept all nine singles sets and went 5-4 in doubles for a Channel League victory to close out the regular season at Lompoc High.
Lauren Thorburn, Alana Hinkens and Isabella Curti lost only six games on the way to their 9-0 singles sweep.
Claire Collison, Santa Ynez’s No. 1 singles player, teamed up with Alexa Yacoub as the Nol. 1 doubles team and won all three of their sets.
Tristan Bunderson and Ella Quinney won once in doubles and then Bunderson, teamed with Lexi Hemming, won another.
At No. 3 doubles, Lompoc’s Cheri Battle and Leanne Alcantara won two of their sets.
Lompoc’s Jessie Elenes and Dawaany Layog, at No. 1 doubles, and Karla Alcantara and Jacelia Lopez, at No. 2, picked up the Braves other two set wins.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Barbara 10, Santa Ynez 9
The Pirates dropped a close Channel League match against the Dons at Santa Barbara High School.
Kenner Haws and Henry Allen led the Pirates with four goals apiece. Clayton Davidson scored the Pirates’ other goal.
“Our defense was really big for us today,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “Drake Clark had 16 saves in goal.”
Santa Ynez finished the regular season in fourth place in the Channel League and will take the No. 4 seed into next week’s league tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.