CIF State Playoffs: Santa Maria scores 4-2 win over Pacifica, will host SoCal Regional semifinal Thursday

Pacifica got to every ball first early on. With Santa Maria not doing much on either end of the pitch, Alejandro Gonzalez knocked home a shot from the Saints’ penalty box for the first goal of the game.

The Saints started matching the Tritons’ quickness after that and started controlling more of the possession time.

“It was just a matter of time,” said Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna. “We figured it out.

“We have a new center back,” on defense. “It was an adjustment for us. Three of my center backs are hurt.”

Chances are good they’ll be back Thursday? Nope, Cuna acknowledged.

“Maybe, if we make it to (the regional final) they will have had time enough to heal,” Cuna said.

The Pacifica goalkeeper stopped a Gomez penalty kick then Angel Gonzalez scored to pull the Tritons within 3-2 but Gilberto Mora, alone in the Pacifica penalty box, booted in a Gomez corner kick to seal it for the Saints.

Luis Aguilar tied the game for the Saints with a tally in the 36th minute.

