CIF State Playoffs: Santa Maria scores 4-2 win over Pacifica, will host SoCal Regional semifinal Thursday

As the game went along Tuesday, a Santa Maria attack that didn’t generate much offense early started to generate a lot.
Thus, No. 3 Santa Maria rallied for a 4-2 win over No. 6 Pacific Oxnard in the first round of the Division ll Southern California Regional in the CIF State Boys Soccer Playoffs at Santa Maria’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The Saints (18-4-1) will host No. 7 La Habra at 4 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals. The Highlanders upset No. 2 Huntington Park Marquez 3-2 Tuesday. Pacifica finished 10-9-2.
Gilberto Gomez collected an Edgar Garces pass about midway through the second half then knocked in a gorgeous, high right-to-left shot from about 20 yards out for the Saints to snap what had been a 1-1 tie at halftime.
The Saints stayed ahead. Edgar Garces flicked a pass to Julio Dominguez in the Tritons penalty box in the 32nd minute after the break, and Dominguez headed the ball in for the eventual winning goal.
Javier Real didn’t score a goal Tuesday, but he quarterbacked a Saints offense that started efficiently working the ball from the right side of the pitch to the middle.
“That’s my game, working the ball down the side then taking the middle,” Real said.
Santa Maria finished 12-15 overall and 4-6 in the inaugural Ocean League last year as a first-year Central Section member. However, the Saints served notice with their big playoff win over Immanuel.
“I’m very excited,” for the regional semis, said Real.
Pacifica got to every ball first early on. With Santa Maria not doing much on either end of the pitch, Alejandro Gonzalez knocked home a shot from the Saints’ penalty box for the first goal of the game.
The Saints started matching the Tritons’ quickness after that and started controlling more of the possession time.
“It was just a matter of time,” said Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna. “We figured it out.
“We have a new center back,” on defense. “It was an adjustment for us. Three of my center backs are hurt.”
Chances are good they’ll be back Thursday? Nope, Cuna acknowledged.
“Maybe, if we make it to (the regional final) they will have had time enough to heal,” Cuna said.
The Pacifica goalkeeper stopped a Gomez penalty kick then Angel Gonzalez scored to pull the Tritons within 3-2 but Gilberto Mora, alone in the Pacifica penalty box, booted in a Gomez corner kick to seal it for the Saints.
Luis Aguilar tied the game for the Saints with a tally in the 36th minute.
Garces, one of Santa Maria’s top players, was carted off the field with an injury late in the game. His status for Thursday was not known.
There was a lot of contact in this one and, late in the second half, there was a brief shoving match between players from both teams The referee walked one player from each side after order was restored. There were no more incidents.
Boys tennis
Pioneer Valley 9, Santa Maria 0
After racking up a singles win apiece for the Panthers, the pairs of Gerson Ramos and Angel Mendoza, and Eugene Peregrin and Cristian Perez for a doubles win as Pioneer Valley swept the Saints at the Minami Center.
Mario Bermudez and Sebastian Tello both garnered a singles win for the Panthers.
Orcutt Academy 5, Atascadero 4
Aiden Crowley and Troy Fulton won the doubles match that put the Spartans over the top after both won a singles match, and Orcutt (7-0, 4-0) stayed unbeaten with an Ocean League win over the Greyhounds.
Swimming
Righetti boys 186, Pioneer Valley 98
Righetti girls 203, Pioneer Valley 78
Righetti teams swept their meets against their crosstown rival at Pioneer Valley.
Daniel Rodriguez went four-for-four for the Righetti boys, winning the open 100 freestyle (54.72 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:00.93) and swimming a leg for two winning relay teams.
Righetti’s Jonah McGehee won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Chase Cone won the open 200 individual medley and swam a leg for Righetti’s winning 200 medley relay team.
The Warriors won every event.
Baseball
Santa Maria 8, Dunn 2
Ricky Figueroa and Carlos Hidalgo both had two hits and two runs batted in as the Saints (5-1) rolled with a non-league win.
Raymond Rodriguez and Joseph Ybarra had two hits apiece for the Saints. Santa Maria starting pitcher Joey Saucedo and reliever Luis Guerrero combined a three-hitter.