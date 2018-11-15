FRESNO — In their inaugural season of Central Section competition, several runners advanced through the Central Section Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park Thursday to the state meet.
Santa Maria's boys team, with a third-place finish, missed advancing through Division II by one spot, but the Saints' Yair Torres qualified for the state meet as an individual. Torres finished fourth in 15 minutes, 54.26 over the 5K course, behind winner Xavier Gonzales of Atascadero who finished in 15:46.81.
The top two teams in each division, plus the top five runners from non-qualifying teams, as long as they finished in the top 12 overall, advanced to the Nov. 24 state meet at Woodward Park.
The Paso Robles boys won the Division I team championship with 65 points to second-place Clovs North's 72.
Santa Maria's boys had the top area team finish at the meet. Bakersfield Liberty won the Division II championship with 48 points. San Lus Obispo was second with 60. Santa Maria scored 112 points. Pioneer Valley finished 14th with 379 points.
Kacie Slover and Devin Diaz of Nipomo both moved through Thursday. St. Joseph senior Joseph Domingues Jr. qualified for the state meet for the second time, this time in the Central Section after St. Joseph, along with most of the other area athletic programs, moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
Slover finished fourth in 19:52.04 in the Girls Division III race. Jessica Valles of Fresno Sunnyside won in 19:21.86.
Righetti's girls finished seventh in the team standings with 239 points. Santa Maria was 12th with 295 and St. Joseph was 19th with 461.
Wasco won the team title with 67 points. Morro Bay, led by Audrey McClish's fifth-place finish, moved through in second with 87.
Diaz, in 16:08.64, and Domingues, in 16:10.28, finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Division III boys race.Alex Cuevas of Bakersfield Ridgeview won in 15:40.68.
Nipomo finished ninth in the team standings with 304 points. Orcutt Academy was 17th with 453 and St. Joseph was 18th with 466.
Ridgeview (first with 20 points) and Corcoran (second with 105) advanced through the DIvision III boys meet.
Illiana Murguia of Nipomo did not advance, but she did earn a top 10 finish, ninth in girls Division III.
Some individual leaders for area teams included Maraitzel Moreno for the Righetti girls (20th place), Alexis Medina for the St. Joseph girls (22nd), Fabricio De La Cruz for the Righetti boys (34th), Luz Genaro for the Santa Maria girls (40th), Mackenzie Webb for the Orcutt Academy girls (44th) and Justin Stites for the Orcutt boys (69th).
Neither the Righetti boys nor the Orcutt Academy girls scored.
Girls basketball
Cabrillo 51, San Marcos 35
Cabrillo girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. And it was against a future league opponent.
The Conquistadores rolled past future Channel League foe San Marcos 51-35 on Thursday in the second day of the Gold Coast Tournament hosted by the Royals.
CHS (1-1) was led by Jesse Jenkins and her 24 points. Kiki Dial added nine points including two 3-pointers. Thea Regan finished with eight points and Alexa McCune added seven for the defending Los Padres League champs.
McCune was a force on defense with her team-high four blocks. Dial, Jenkins and Regan each had two steals apiece.
The tournament continues on Friday.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 2, Santa Maria 1
Playing in a preseason contest after years of being in the Los Padres League together, the Braves edged past the Saints at Dave Boyd Field on Thursday.
LHS head coach Jason Cochrane called this Santa Maria team much improved and mostly had to resort to defense to win the opener.
“We couldn’t get our own attack dialed in fully in the final half, but we’ll get that worked out. Defensively, we were strong as usual,” Cochrane said by phone.
Katie Guzman lifted the Braves to the victory with her goal that occurred below five minutes to play.
Lompoc will now host Coast Union at Huyck Stadium in a Saturday afternoon game set for 12:30 p.m.