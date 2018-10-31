Righetti girls water polo team didn't have much trouble Wednesday making its debut in the CIF Central Section playoffs a success.
Inti Lillo intercepted six Hanford passes in the second quarter, and the eighth-seeded Warriors cruised to a 13-1 win over the No. 9 Bullpups at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool in the first round of Division 1.
Righetti moved to 13-12-1. Hanford finished 22-8.
Quinn Mcginty tossed in four goals and Chloe Porter scored three times as the Warriors moved into a 4:30 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal at their perennial league nemesis, top-ranked Arroyo Grande. The Eagles had a first-round bye.
The Eagles won the inaugural Mountain League championship after the teams moved to the Central Section from the Southern Section earlier this year. Arroyo Grande had won the past several PAC 8 League championships before the teams moved over.
The Warriors were coming off a 10-6 loss at home to the Eagles last Thursday night in the Mountain League Tournament championship game but Lilly, with her defense, helped make sure it was all Righetti after the first quarter Wednesday.
"A lot of that is just anticipation," Lilly said of all her second quarter interceptions.
"I could tell by their movements where the ball was going to go. A lot of that is anticipation and working on defense in practice, too."
Some of Lilly's interceptions came from her simply jumping Hanford's pass routes. Some came because of strong pressure by teammate Maddie Gamble that forced the Bullpups into weak passes that Lilly easily picked off.
"She's really good with the pressure," Lilly said, turning toward Gamble.
"I think if we're going to go far in the playoffs, it's going to have to be with defense," said Gamble. "We really emphasize defense."
Audrey Camara scored the Hanford goal in the fourth quarter on a good shot from about the five-meter mark. Goalkeeper Gwen Gardner made eight saves for the Bullpups.
Two Mcginty scores were all the Righetti offense could manage in the first quarter as Camara and Ally Ryan helped lead a Hanford defense that choked off most of what the Warriors tried those first seven minutes.
In the second quarter the Warriors started getting their counter game going thanks to the turnovers they forced, and they began to pull away. Righetti led 6-0 at halftime.
"Our offense wasn't clicking early, but the defense really set the tone for our offense," said first-year Righetti coach Chris Yee.
"Most of our opportunities on offense came from the defense."
Six Warriors scored, and Emily Lopez and Nicole Porraz put in two goals each for Righetti.
Boys water polo
Cabrillo 11, Rowland Heights Rowland 5
The Conquistadores beat the Raiders in a first-round game in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Playoffs.
No details were available.
Cabrillo will play at Brentwood in a Thursday quarterfinal. Start time is tentatively 5 p.m. Cabrillo athletic director Dan Troup said in a press time text that Cabrillo is requesting a 3:30 p.m. start.
No. 12 Nipomo fell 22-5 at No. 5 Clovis West and No. 10 Porterville nipped No. 7 Arroyo Grande 7-6 in first round action in the CIF Central Section Division 1 Boys Water Polo Playoffs Wednesday.
No other details were available.