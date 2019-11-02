It wasn't always pretty, but the Knights got it done.
The two rivals who played each other Friday night will both begin the postseason at home Friday night.
St. Joseph, the Mountain League champion that's riding a five-game win streak, will host Fresno Sunnyside in a first-round game then.
Righetti, the league runner-up who lost to St. Joseph 22-7 Friday, will start the postseason at home against Bakersfield Stockdale.
St. Joseph earned the No. 6 seed. Righetti landed the No. 7 seed. Both teams are in Division 2. The Knights are 7-3 overall and went 3-0 in the Mountain League. Righetti is also 7-3, but the Warriors enter the playoffs having lost three of their final four games.
Righetti played Stockdale in last year's Division 2 semifinals. Stockdale is 5-5 on the season.
Sunnyside, St. Joseph's first-round opponent, is 6-4 on the year. The Wildcats went 5-0 in the North Yosemite League.
If St. Joseph wins its first-round game, the Knights will likely travel to play No. 3 seed Visalia Redwood, which is playing No. 14 Atascadero in a first-round game Friday.
If Righetti beats Stockdale, the Warriors will travel to No. 2 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, which has a first-round bye.
There was some confusion after the Division 2 bracket was initially released with St. Joseph listed as hosting Nipomo in a first-round game then changed to Nipomo travelling to Tulare Western.
Nipomo was seeded 11th when the initial bracket was released and the Titans playing St. Joseph. Then an updated bracket was released with Nipomo dropping to the 12th seed and traveling to play Tulare Western.
The seven members of the officiating crew that worked the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley football game at Pioneer Valley Friday night were veteran…
CIF Central Section commissioner Jim Crichlow said there was an error in the initial bracket and that a set of data was omitted, then added and the bracket was adjusted accordingly.
Nipomo athletic director Russ Edwards said he'd prefer to play St. Joseph, but the Titans will be ready to travel to Tulare Western. The Titans are 4-6 on the season after going 2-1 in the PAC 4 League. Nipomo went 2-2 over its last four games.
San Luis Obispo, the PAC 4 League champion, earned the No. 3 seed in Division 3, where there are 10 teams in the bracket. San Luis Obispo has a first-round bye, as does No. 6 seed Madera. San Luis Obipso will host Madera in the quarterfinals. The Tigers are 9-1 on the season and went 3-0 in the PAC 4 League.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
In Division 4, Santa Maria will travel to Delano to play Robert F. Kennedy High in a first-round game. The Saints are 5-5 on the season after their first-ever win over Pioneer Valley Friday. Kennedy is 8-2 after losing its final two games of the regular season.
If Santa Maria wins its first-round game, the Saints may have a rematch against Ocean League champion Templeton, which earned the No. 3 seed. Templeton hosts No. 14 Fresno Roosevelt in the first round. The Eagles are 9-1 on the year.
Mission Prep, also a member of the Ocean League, is in Division 6 and will play Mira Monte. The Royals are the No. 6 seed. Mira Monte is seeded 11th.
In Division 1, Arroyo Grande earned the No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Clovis in the first round.
There are four teams in the 8-man playoffs and Orcutt Academy earned the No. 3 seed. The Spartans will play at No. 2 Riverdale Christian in the semifinals. Riverdale Christian beat Orcutt 48-15 on Oct. 19 in a Central Sierra League game.
Water polo
The Central Section also released the water polo brackets.
Perennial Mountain League champion Righetti, which made the Division 1 final last year, earned the No. 4 seed and has a first-round bye. The Warriors will host No. 5 Clovis in the quarterfinals. Arroyo Grande is the No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 San Luis Obispo in the first round.
Nipomo is the No. 12 seed in Division 2 and will at Golden West in the first round. Morro Bay took the No. 9 seed and will play at Fresno Edison. Atascadero is seeded third and has a first-round bye.
On the girls side, Righetti is seeded fifth and will host 12 seed Bullard in a first-round game this week. Arroyo Grande is the No. 3 seed and has a first-round bye. In Division 2, Nipomo is the No. 12 seed and plays at No. 5 Selma.
Righetti will host Bullard at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Volleyball/tennis
There are two big matches in the playoffs this week regarding St. Joseph and Righetti teams.
Righetti will host St. Joseph in a CIFCS D3 quarterfinal volleyball match Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner will play the Immanuel-Morro Bay winner on Thursday.
The St. Joseph girls tennis team will also host a quarterfinal match in Division 2 against El Diamante on Tuesday.
The Southern Section will release its football brackets Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy