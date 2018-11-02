It all came down to the final minute of action as Frontier scored a last-second touchdown for the victory in the clash of the Titans.
“It was just a rollercoaster of emotions all night,” said Frontier head coach Chris Bandy.
Quarterback Israel Chaverria found Kolten Baker at the goal line near they pylon on fourth-and-10 for the 28-yard touchdown strike with 8 seconds left to give the Frontier Titans a 29-22 win over the Nipomo Titans in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs Friday night.
“They beat us fair and square,” Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge said. “They made that incredible play at the end.”
Frontier advances to face No. 3 seed Righetti in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs at Warrior Stadium next Friday.
With less than a minute left in the game and tied 22-22, Nipomo’s defense was able to stop Frontier in the red zone and force the field goal unit onto the field. The try for Frontier from 35 yards out to take the lead was no good.
Taking possession at its’ own 20, Nipomo’s Brayden Groshart was picked off by Frontier’s Kevin Hughes, who returned the interception 29 yards to put the Central Valley team back in scoring position. Four plays later Baker collected his third scoring reception in the win.
“Nobody wanted to lose that game and the kids were battling,” Bandy said. “Then we had a great turnover by Hughes.”
Nipomo struggled throwing the ball as Groshart threw four interceptions that led to two Frontier touchdowns. Nipomo’s junior quarterback was picked off twice by Hughes, on Nipomo’s opening drive and on the team’s final drive.
Running back Ricky Iniguez gave Nipomo an 7-0 lead with a 30-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter. Iniguez finished with 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“Ricky played very well, he played with heart,” Dodge said. “He got banged up in the game and he kept playing”
Frontier answered back in the opening minutes of the second quarter when the Central Valley team executed the hook and ladder, scoring from 40-yard out with a pass from Chaverria to Baker with the pitch back to Clayton Kyle, who took it to the end zone.
“All year long we practice those (plays) every week in practice and just trying to find the right time,” Bandy said. “I have smart enough assistant coaches to remind me to run it.”
With Frontier on the board, Nipomo maintained a 7-6 lead following Frontier’s missed point after touchdown.
Kyle Ohanneson and Clayton Kyle each collected an interception from Groshart in the second frame. Ohanneson’s collected turnover set up Baker’s first score on a 16-yard pass from Chaverria. The two-point conversion that followed was no good.
Groshart gave up his third interception on Nipomo’s next possession to Clayton Kyle. Back on the field with the defensive unit, Iniguez went to work to regain possession for Nipomo with an interception of his own for a 20-yard return.
“(Iniguez) is one of the leaders on the team and didn’t want to come off the field,” Dodge said.
With the ball at the Frontier’s 30-yard line, it only took Iniguez to carries to punch it for the 17-yard scores as Nipomo took a 14-12 lead into halftime.
Frontier regained the lead early in the second half when kicker Daniel Foster booted a 25-yard field goal. The Central Valley Titans extended their lead to 22-14 as Baker scored his second touchdown to open the fourth on a 28-yard pass from Chaverria.
Nipomo tied the game at 22 as Keyshawn Pu’a found pay dirt on a 4-yard run that was followed up by Wyatt Omohundro converting the two-point try with 3:27 left.
Chaverria finished with 335 yards passing for Frontier, completing 24-of-40 attempts and throwing 4 touchdowns. Baker finished with 223 yards and three scores.
Nipomo wrapped up the game with 251 total yards, collecting 179 yards on the ground.