The Righetti defense allowed zero points Friday night, and the Warriors are into a sectional divisional football championship game for the first time in school history.
Righetti made three first-half scores hold up by denying Bakersfield Stockdale four times inside the Righetti 25, and the third-seeded Warriors defeated the No. 7 Mustangs 21-0 in the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.
First-year Righetti coach has his team playing for a CIF title. The Warriors are at Tulare Union next week for DII chip. pic.twitter.com/VypLsWcLeI— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 17, 2018
"I had a feeling Monday our defense would be ready," said first-year Righetti coach Tony Payne after his team moved to 10-2.
"There was something in the air. We were the most healthy we've been since August."
Stockdale finished 7-6. The Mustangs shut out the high-powered Righetti offense in the second half but couldn't get anything after intermission themselves.
The Warriors were almost able to host the championship game - emphasis on almost. No. 1 Tulare Union (12-0) rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 4 Dinuba 44-37 Friday night in the other semifinal.
Thus, Righetti will travel to Tulare Union for the 7 p.m. title game next Friday night. In the Central Section, the higher seed hosts the playoff game each time.
Righetti, as did most of the area athletic programs, moved to the Central Section from the Southern Section earlier in the year.
With the Mustangs understandably playing the run - the Warriors were averaging more than 300 yards a game on the ground going in and they ran for 331 in a 33-16 quarterfinal win over Bakersfield Frontier last week - quarterback Brandon Giddings hit a wide open Chase Reynoso for a 30-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of the game.
The Mustangs fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Avery Fondern recovered the ball for the Warriors at the Stockdale 26. That set up an Adan Solis two-yard touchdown run.
Caleb Thomas has gone thru a broken leg and a one win season to now playing for a CIF title. pic.twitter.com/L4BFmYmx6B— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 17, 2018
The Stockdale defense dug in after that and more than held its own against the Righetti offense. In fact, the Mustangs thwarted a second-half drive when Geoffrey Hiang recovered a fumble for the Mustangs at their 8. However, the Righetti defense did an even better job against the Stockdale offense.
The Warriors knew they would have to contain Stockdale quarterback Evan Burkhart, and they did.
"(Burkhart) ran for more than 300 yards against Pioneer Valley," said Righetti defensive back Jake Steels.
"We knew we had to contain him. After that, it was just playing football."
Burkhart finished with 69 yards rushing Friday night.
Giddings completed 3 of 8 passes, and two of his completions went for touchdowns. Elijah Shuffield turned a short pass into a 39-yard touchdown play in the second quarter.
With Stockdale down 14-0, the snap on punt formation sailed several feet over Stockdale punter Duane Hartman's head. Not only did Hartman wind up getting a pretty impressive 34-yard punt off, the Warriors were nailed for roughing him, giving Stockdale a first down.
The Mustangs moved to the Righetti 14, but first Anthony Porcho and then Jacob Coronado, twice in succession, stopped Burkhart and the drive stalled. The snap on the potential field goal was bad, and the try never really had a chance, sailing far wide to the right.
Stockdale had some good field position all night, and the Mustangs drove from their 45 to the Righetti 18 in the second quarter. Four Burkhart passes failed after that.
Up three scores, the Warriors tried for more before the half ran out, but Stockdale defensive back Maison Wright out-dueled Steels on a jump ball and picked off the pass at the Righetti 40. That drive was ruined when the Warriors' pressure forced Burkhart into a grounding call at the Righetti 36.
The Mustangs took the second half kickoff and drove from their 41 to the Righetti 16. The snap from shotgun formation went yards over Burkhart's head and Burkhart had to fall ont he ball at the Righetti 41.
He hit Brandon Dunn for 20 yards on the next play, but two more successive passes failed.
That was it for the Stockdale scoring opportunities.
Burkhart threw for 196 yards, but he was just 13-for-31 passing. Steels, Jordan Fields and Ben Morearty helped the Warriors' secondary blanket the Mustangs' receivers at some of the most important times.
Besides, even though the Warriors didn't get many sacks, "Our pass rush made (Burkhart) throw the ball before he wanted to a lot of times," said Fields.
"We were mostly in a cover four, mostly in zone coverage."
Steels said, "We did play man-to-man coverage some."
Anthony Porcho after his stellar defensive performance helps Righetti shut out Stockdale 21-0. pic.twitter.com/xolnFqGoFm— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 17, 2018
Especially considering the circumstances, "That was the best our secondary has covered all year," said Payne.
"That (Burkhart) is a player. Jordan Fields was unbelievable, and Ben Morearty came up big for us."
The Warriors delivered even though the Mustangs made things particularly hard on Righetti's top rusher, Solis.
Solis came into the game with 1,596 rushing yards. Lineman Hiang and strong safety Zeke Armijo helped lead a Stockdale surge that kept Solis to 98 yards unofficially on 22 carries.
That stat was skewed. Solis burst for 38 yards once.
"Every time we made an adjustment, they would key on Adan Solis," said Payne.
Solis constantly banged up the middle for the first down on third-and-short against Frontier last week. He didn't go far when he went inside Friday night.
The Warriors did have success running Solis, Isaiah Gayfield and Kidasi Nepa wide. Gayfield and Nepa backed Solis with 80 and 79 yards rushing, respectively.
CIF-CS 8-man football
Mission Prep wins title
The Royals captured the CIF Central Section's 8-man football title with a 60-20 win over Fresno Christian Friday night.
Playing in San Luis Obispo, Mission Prep rolled past the Eagles, leading 20-6 after the first quarter and 39-12 at the break.
Mission Prep finishes its Central Section run with an 11-0 overall after going 6-0 in Central Sierra League play.