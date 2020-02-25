CIF basketball: St. Joseph routed by Clovis East in semifinals

Wiggins' group was unstoppable in their half-court offense Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves rarely turned the ball over. They were never out of sync or out of position. Time and time again they scored easy buckets with a backdoor cut or an extra pass around the perimeter.

They knocked down 11 3-pointers as a team. Jermal Pitman, perhaps Clovis East's moth athletic player, led the Timberwolves with a game-high 25 points.

Will Wiggins, the coach's son, had 19 points for Clovis East. Tyler Pacheco, perhaps the most unassuming player on the court, knocked down five 3-pointers on his own and had 16 points. At one point in the game, Pacheco knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and said something in the direction of the St. Joseph student section and was hit with a technical.

Camden Thompson added 15 points for the Timberwolves.

Jincho Rivera, a junior and St. Joseph's most consistent scorer, had 22 points. Angel Ortiz, another junior, added 18. Senior Tim Noe had a big game on offense, scoring well above his season average with 11 points.

Steven Vasquez hit four of St. Joseph's nine 3-pointers an had 14 points. Dre Roman added eight points and Elijah Allen added five off the bench.