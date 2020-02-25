CIF basketball: St. Joseph routed by Clovis East in semifinals

The Clovis East boys basketball team doesn't quite pass the eye test.
Nearly all of the Timberwolves' top contributors are at or under 6-feet and they don't look particularly athletic.
But make no mistake about it, they can play.
Clovis East proved that Tuesday night, coming to St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gymnasium in Orcutt and routing the Knights 97-78 in a CIF semifinal game.
The win puts the Timberwolves into the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game, which will be played Friday night at Selland Arena in Fresno.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the bracket, St. Joseph the second. The Division 1 final will feature two Fresno-area schools after Fresno Bullard, the fourth seed, defeated top-seeded Bakersfield 60-54 Tuesday night.
Though the Timberwolves may have a slight disadvantage in height and athleticism, they likely have an advantage in coaching against any Central Section opponent they may face, save for Vance Walberg and Clovis West, the section's top program.
The Timberwolves are coached by Adrian Wiggins, who spent seven-plus seasons coaching the Fresno State women's program. He went 175-66 with the Bulldogs, winning four conference titles and five conference tournament championships.
Wiggins' group was unstoppable in their half-court offense Tuesday night.
Takes notes. This is how you run offense with a lead and trying to kill to clock. Clovis East is incredibly coached. Wolves up 76-56 at the end of three. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/XaEZCyktS7— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 26, 2020
The Timberwolves rarely turned the ball over. They were never out of sync or out of position. Time and time again they scored easy buckets with a backdoor cut or an extra pass around the perimeter.
They knocked down 11 3-pointers as a team. Jermal Pitman, perhaps Clovis East's moth athletic player, led the Timberwolves with a game-high 25 points.
Will Wiggins, the coach's son, had 19 points for Clovis East. Tyler Pacheco, perhaps the most unassuming player on the court, knocked down five 3-pointers on his own and had 16 points. At one point in the game, Pacheco knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and said something in the direction of the St. Joseph student section and was hit with a technical.
Camden Thompson added 15 points for the Timberwolves.
Another Clovis East 3. Wolves are never out of control. Never lost on offense. Great half court team. They’re up 54-37. #sabtamariatimes pic.twitter.com/2t4abqxJks— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 26, 2020
Jincho Rivera, a junior and St. Joseph's most consistent scorer, had 22 points. Angel Ortiz, another junior, added 18. Senior Tim Noe had a big game on offense, scoring well above his season average with 11 points.
Steven Vasquez hit four of St. Joseph's nine 3-pointers an had 14 points. Dre Roman added eight points and Elijah Allen added five off the bench.
The Wolves' methodical and efficient approach to the game was in stark contrast to St. Joseph's uptempo and frenetic pace.
Clovis East's style won out easily Tuesday.
FINAL: @ClovisEastHoops 97, @SJ_Hoops 78. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/5VQHFl0iMb— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 26, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Though the game was a rout, it didn't appear headed in that direction early on.
A Noe 3-pointer and three free throws from Rivera gave St. Joseph a 10-8 lead. Ortiz sliced through the paint to put the Knights up 14-12.
Vasquez pushed the break and fed Rivera a long pass that led to an easy dunk in transition, giving the Knights a 16-12 edge.
That's when Clovis East woke up. The Timberwolves would go on a run that reached 21-2 then 23-5.
A Thompson bucket inside made it 19-16. The Timberwolves led 22-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Great feed from Steven Basquez to Jincho Rivera leads to a dunk. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/NdeWYuWJhS— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 26, 2020
Wiggins scored in the paint for a 24-16 lead. Pitman sliced through the lane for an easy bucket and then another and suddenly Clovis East was up 33-18.
Roman hit a 3-pointer and Rivera made two free throws to cut the lead to 35-25.
But Clovis East kept humming on offense, successfully converting half-court sets nearly every time down the court.
Pitman hit a 3, then Tommy Newton sank another.
A spin near the top of the key and a mid-range jumper from Pitman put the Wolves up 49-31.
Clovis East led 51-36 at halftime as Pitman scored 21 of his points in the first half.
A Pacheco 3-pointer made it 57-37 early in the third.
The lead got up to 61-39 when Pachecho was hit with a technical. A 3-pointer from Thompson made it 67-44.
But St. Joseph did claw back in the fourth. The Knights cut the deficit to 88-78 after a Roman 3-pointer and an old-fashion three-point play from Rivera.
But the Wolves gutted any St. Joseph momentum with four quick points.
Clovis East outscored St. Joseph in every quarter but the fourth, 22-16 in the first, 29-20 in the second and 25-20 in the third. The Knights took the fourth quarter 22-21. Vasquez hit three 3-pointers in the fourth as the Knights sank five as a team, with Allen and Roman adding one apiece.
The season may not be over for the Knights, who are 24-7 on the year. They could qualify for the State playoffs, with the brackets being released on Sunday.
Clovis East improved to 20-10 on the season with Tuesday's win.