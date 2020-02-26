CIF basketball: Huge second quarter lifts Caruthers past Orcutt Academy in CIF semifinal game

"That hurt us a lot because they couldn't really do much on defense, when you've got four fouls you can't do a whole lot," Robb said after the game.

After making baskets, Caruthers used its smothering full-court defense for long stretches, something Orcutt Academy typically does. Caruthers certainly made a lot of baskets to set up their press.

Caruthers has a balanced mix of talented front-court and back-court players. The Blue Raider guards defend on the perimeter and shoot and the forwards were able to handle the ball well and pass to open shooters.

Caruthers knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with eight in the game. Morgan Trigueiro scored all of her 14 points in the first half. Anna Marshall finished with a team high 15. Krisalyn Turman, a 5-foot-11 forward, added 12 points. Mikayla Duran chipped in 10.

"We normally shoot really well from behind the 3-point line, we're like 40 percent as a team," Caruthers coach Anna Almedia said. "That's kind of what we like to do. Orcutt started closing out a little harder after the first half."

"When you're making your 3-pointers it really helps and they were making them," Robb said of Caruthers. "They were getting good shots and we weren't rotating quick enough to get to that shooter."