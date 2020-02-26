CIF basketball: Huge second quarter lifts Caruthers past Orcutt Academy in CIF semifinal game

Orcutt Academy's historic girls basketball season may have come to an abrupt end Wednesday night.
Playing in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs, Orcutt Academy was routed by Caruthers 62-49.
The Spartans, the No. 2 seed in the division, still have a shot at making the CIF State Playoffs, though coach Tom Robb said his team isn't guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
Caruthers, meanwhile, advances to Saturday morning's Division 4 championship game which will be played at Selland Arena in downtown Fresno, some 15 miles north from the Blue Raiders' home court.
The Spartans fell to 24-5 on the season. They won the school's first ever girls basketball title, going 10-0 in Ocean League play.
The Blue Raiders, the division's third seed, certainly earned their spot in the final, especially after their performance in the second quarter of Wednesday's win.
The Blue Raiders outscored the Spartans 25-4 in the second period. Caruthers led just 16-15 one quarter but built up a 41-19 lead at the break.
Caruthers did just enough to hold off Orcutt Academy thereafter, though the Blue Raiders scored just 21 points in the second half, with the Spartans scoring 31.
Orcutt Academy standout Erynn Padhall fouled out with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. Center Mariah Lopez played with four fouls most of the second half.
"That hurt us a lot because they couldn't really do much on defense, when you've got four fouls you can't do a whole lot," Robb said after the game.
After making baskets, Caruthers used its smothering full-court defense for long stretches, something Orcutt Academy typically does. Caruthers certainly made a lot of baskets to set up their press.
Caruthers has a balanced mix of talented front-court and back-court players. The Blue Raider guards defend on the perimeter and shoot and the forwards were able to handle the ball well and pass to open shooters.
Caruthers knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with eight in the game. Morgan Trigueiro scored all of her 14 points in the first half. Anna Marshall finished with a team high 15. Krisalyn Turman, a 5-foot-11 forward, added 12 points. Mikayla Duran chipped in 10.
"We normally shoot really well from behind the 3-point line, we're like 40 percent as a team," Caruthers coach Anna Almedia said. "That's kind of what we like to do. Orcutt started closing out a little harder after the first half."
"When you're making your 3-pointers it really helps and they were making them," Robb said of Caruthers. "They were getting good shots and we weren't rotating quick enough to get to that shooter."
Caruthers is now 27-4 on the season. The Blue Raiders went 12-0 in the West Sequoia League. They will face top seed Hanford Sierra Pacific which beat fourth seeded Washington Union 73-62 on Wednesday. The title game is slated for 10 a.m.
"Sierra Pacific is a solid opponent, they're senior heavy and we don't have a single senior on our team," Almedia said. "They've been to Selland Arena three times in the last four years and this team has only been once. We're really young, we have six freshmen and no seniors."
Senior Vanessa Salazar led the Spartans with 16 points. Lopez, also a senior, had 14 points for the Spartans.
"I'm bummed that we lost but I'm so happy for these girls," Robb said of his team. "I mean, some of those girls, Vanessa and Mariah, their first season here we won five games. Now we're in the semifinals of CIF. That's awesome. They did a great job. Of course I would've liked to win, but that's basketball."
Robb said he'll be looking out for the state playoff brackets, but wasn't sure if the Spartans will receive a bid.
"Hopefully, we'll find out this weekend," he said. "I think we're good enough to be there but I don't know how many (teams) they take."
Caruthers won the 2019 CIF State Division 5 title and the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
Women's basketball
Bulldogs pull off big playoff upset
Hancock traveled to Long Beach and beat the Vikings 70-66 in a CCCAA State playoff game Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs only have six players available to play and the six all contributed to the win.
Kelsie Prado, the only available sub, played nine minutes.
All of Hancock's five starters, Sarah Gudeman, Ary Gonzales, Alijah Paquet, Jayci Bayne and Milan McGary played all the other minutes in the 40-minute contest. Bayne, Gonzales and Gudeman each played all 40 minutes.
Bayne, an Arroyo Grande led, the Bulldogs with 24 points. She went 6-for-12 from the field and 10-for-11 from the line.
Milan McGary added 16 points and Alijah Paquet chipped in 15. Gonzales had nine and Gudeman had six. Gonzales had seven assists.
The Bulldogs moved to 13-14 on the season. LBCC went to 20-9. Hancock was the No. 19 seed, Long Beach the No. 15.
Hancock snapped the Vikings' 12-game win streak in the process, also ending the conference champ's season. Hancock forced Long Beach into 19 turnovers. Gonzales had four steals as the team had 12 total.
