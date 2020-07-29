Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez's record-setting volleyball coach, elected to CIF Hall of Fame

Chip Fenenga has earned a lifetime's worth of accolades, but it seems as though the honors don't ever stop.
One more has been added to the list: Fenenga has been elected to the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.
Fenenga becomes the second coach from Santa Ynez High School to earn that recognition, joining former Santa Ynez basketball coaching legend JoAnn Reck, who was inducted in 2018.
Though the rare honor is aimed at distinguishing careers that saw unparalleled success on the playing field, Fenenga said it has a different meaning for him.
"It’s one of those things that tells you you’ve been doing it a long time, which means you're old," Fenenga quipped.
On a serious note, Fenenga admitted that he was "really proud for the kids that played volleyball here and proud for the school and the sport in the area."
"We were part of a bunch of good teams over here over the last 20 or so years," Fenenga said.
Fenenga founded the boys volleyball program at Santa Ynez and led teams to jaw-dropping levels of success. The Pirates won seven CIF Southern Section titles and made the finals 10 times. The boys program qualified for the playoffs 29 years in a row and set CIF records with 19 consecutive league championships, 208 straight league wins and four straight CIFSS titles, according to athletic director Ashley Coelho.
Fenenga also coached girls volleyball at Santa Ynez and won a total of 30 league championships across both sports. His boys teams won 75 percent of their matches, with him reaching 476 wins as head coach. The Pirates were named the mythical national champions by Volleyball Monthly.
On the boys side, Fenenga produced 18 NCAA Division 1 players, four NCAA National Players of the Year and three U.S. Olympians.
He coached girls volleyball for 10 seasons and made the CIF playoffs all 10 years, winning seven Los Padres League titles. Fenenga went 199-86 coaching girls volleyball. His girls teams reached the CIF semifinals twice and the quarterfinals six times. His teams produced six NCAA Division 1 players.
Fenenga couldn't pick out a favorite moment on the court, instead reflecting on moments away from competition and the sacrifices made by his family in order for him to coach for multiple decades, particularly the efforts of his wife Julene.
"I’m most grateful for the way my wife handled everything; I was gone a lot," Fenenga said. "Riding the bus home at 10 at night. My kids were babies, they would ride on the bus with me. It wouldn't be possible without her understanding and support.
"In terms of moments, they all revolve around the students, the athletes and their success. There were a lot of wins, a lot of losses. But more than anything, it was just being part of something. Being a part of a team, being competitive and playing really good teams. Sometimes we would come away with a win, sometimes we didn’t."
Fenenga started the boys program at Santa Ynez in 1992 when there was no league for the sport. He coached at the JV level for the girls program for 10 years (1990-2000), eventually taking over the varsity spot in 2006.
Fenenga continued to lead his programs to league titles despite learning of a stage four cancer diagnosis 14 years ago.
"I'm doing great," Fenenga said of his diagnosis. "It's coming up on 14 years now. I was really, really blessed to have my wife. She was my primary caregiver and I appreciate everything she did. My two kids were also by my side, my son Russ and daughter Sarah."
Fenenga also reflected on the development of his coaching style from the start of his career to his retirement from coaching in 2018. Fenenga says he was primarily fueled by a desire to win at first, but eventually mellowed out toward the end of his career, focusing more on the journeys his teams took.
"When I first started out, I really wanted to win," he said. "It’s nice to say you're successful by developing good volleyball players, but you really wanted that 'W.' I really, really was a lot more focused on those early wins. I wanted to establish a certain credibility and confidence. That may have come at the expense of developing other styles and how to relate (to the players). As I got older and more involved, I was able to relax more and enjoy it.
"Early on it was really stressful, going down to play Santa Barbara, we really wanted those wins... A lot changed after the cancer diagnosis, that focused me a lot more on the process and being part of something."
Fenenga, who taught at the school for more than 30 years, also retired from teaching as this past school year ended.
"Chip has been an excellent role model to our students, and I appreciate how much he cares about our school and Pirate Pride," Coelho said in an email. "He is also an amazing friend and he always has your back. There is no one more deserving of this award than Chip."
Fenenga said there are plans to have an induction ceremony this fall, though any ceremony will likely be delayed or held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fenenga's boys teams won CIF titles from 1995-97 to 1999-03, winning seven championships in eight seasons.
Player of the Decade Vote Totals
Player of the Decade Wednesday Update
Update - Wednesday 10:00 a.m.
Players
|Santa Maria Times
|Lompoc Record
|Santa Ynez Valley News
|Vote Totals
|Caleb Thomas
|468
|229
233
|930
|Mike McCoy
|298
|220
|318
|836
|Patrick Laird
|466
|34
|36
|536
|Nick Kimball
357
|134
|133
|624
|Total Votes
|1589
|617
720
|2926
Another day of more than 500 new votes, and both races look much different than they did on Tuesday morning. Righetti's Caleb Thomas recaptured and then expanded his lead over Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy, and Mission Prep's Patrick Laird saw his big weekend comeback fall back a bit as Nipomo's Nick Kimball now leads the SLO County race by nearly 100 votes.
Share this story and the polls with your friends, family or booster clubs to help your favorite player make it over the top.
There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!
Four remain: Thomas, McCoy, Laird and Kimball
Here we are.
After thousands of votes have been cast in two rounds of voting, we are down to the final four candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Decade award.
And the surprises keep coming.
Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets have been eliminated in stunning upsets.
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round.
Who's left? A very respectable group of four players.
The two remaining candidates from Santa Barbara County are former Righetti standout lineman Caleb Thomas and former Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy.
The San Luis Obispo County finalists are Nipomo graduate Nick Kimball and former Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird.
McCoy, the fifth seed, knocked off a pair of brothers to make it to the Santa Barbara final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round.
McCoy got past Toa Taua 589-394 in total votes.
Thomas, the No. 3 seed, made it to his region's final after receiving 402 total votes in the second round to edge No. 2 seed Lavon Coleman of Lompoc, who gathered 326 votes in the second round.
That means Thomas will go toe-to-toe with McCoy.
The big surprise in the SLO County bracket is that the No. 8 seed has made it to the regional final. That would be the Nipomo High grad Kimball.
The former Titan receiver eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220. Kimball was the one who knocked off the No. 1 seed Seth Jacobs in the opening round of voting.
It's shaping up to be quite a battle in the SLO County final. Kimball will go up against the No. 2 seed Laird, who has received the second-most votes through two rounds of voting, just behind Kimball.
Laird has cruised past both of his opponents so far, getting past former Arroyo Grande standout Bradley Mickey in the second round, receiving 564 total votes to Mickey's total of 239.
There were 3,229 total votes cast in the second round, with the poll running from July 16 to July 23.
The regional finals will run through July 31. The winners of those matchups will meet in the area final.
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball.
No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Santa Barbara County final: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…
