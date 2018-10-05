Chip Fenenga has retired as the boys volleyball coach after coaching at Santa Ynez High School for 29 years.
Fenenga captured 23 league titles in boys volleyball and seven more league championships on the girls side.
His boys teams at Santa Ynez won seven CIF titles and made the finals of CIF 10 times. The boys program qualified for the CIF playoffs 29 years in a row and set CIF records with 19 consecutive league championships, 208 straight league wins and four straight CIF titles.
Combining boys and girls league titles, Fenenga holds the most league championships by any coach in school history.
"It has been a privilege to be boys volleyball coach at Santa Ynez High for the last 29 years," Fenenga said in a press release. "I have had the best seat in the house. Two students started this program interested in establishing a shoestring sport back in 1991. They knew I had played volleyball in 1976 and '77 at San Clemente High and learned the game from the great Yoder family. Everything changed when a tall, talented freshman named Andy Witt entered SYHS."
Witt starred at Santa Ynez High then played at Stanford and for the United States men's national team at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
One of Fenenga's greatest feats at Santa Ynez was off the court, where he's continuously battled cancer since he was first diagnosed with Stage Four cancer 12 years ago.
"I know coaching helped me stay focused on positive things and people," Fenenga said. "But that effort and commitment does gradually drain your energy and health. There is a fine group of young players coming up including one of the best ever, in Nate Rogers. They deserve a coach committed to 'playoff hockey' and able to consistently give 100 percent. I was just so fortunate to be in this place, with these kids, at this time, ... with the keys to the gym."