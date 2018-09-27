Santa Ynez' girls volleyball team defeated Santa Barbara 3-2 for a Channel League victory Thursday night.
The Santa Ynez Pirates dug deep to come up with the come-from-behind victory over the Santa Barbara Dons.
Santa Ynez won the first set 25-17 before dropping the next two, 11-25 and 21-25.
The Pirates regrouped with a 25-21 fourth set and then closed out the match with a 15-10 fifth set.
Santa Barbara (3-4 Channel League) was shorthanded, missing five girls with one out with an illness and four away on a school field trip.
“But that’s no excuse,” said Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garney. “When our team comes prepared to play, we win. We just weren’t prepared tonight but Santa Ynez is a good team, they’re much improved and the dug deep when they needed it.”
“I know they had some girls missing but our girls were ready to bring it no matter who we faced on the court tonight. They played with great energy. Lauren Wilks was just a monster in the fifth set, she had laser focus, she played hard and hit the ball hard to help us pull out the win.”
Santa Barbara hosts Lompoc next Tuesday while Santa Ynez (3-4 CL) stays home for its Tuesday match against Cabrillo.
Girls golf
Dos Pueblos 231, Santa Ynez 238
The Santa Ynez Pirates had four girls shoot in the 40s, helping the team break 240 for the first time in six years.
But it wasn’t enough to defeat the Dos Pueblos Chargers in a Channel League match at Glen Annie.
The Pirates’ Morgan Blount with a 42 for the best nine-hole round of her high school career.
Gracie Church followed with a 44 with Erinn Callaghan and Marina Vengel each posting a 49. Caelyn Linane rounded out the Santa Ynez scoring with a 54.
Gabby Minier’s 36 led the Chargers, earning medalist honors.
She was followed by Hannah Cho (39), Nicole Calene and Kathy Ramirez (50) and Julia Schniepp (56).
Girls Tennis
San Marcos 15, Santa Ynez 3
Santa Ynez’s Claire Collison won two of her three sets, 6-1 and 6-0, and Lauren Thornbrun won a 6-4 set as the Santa Ynez Pirates “faced some tough competition today,” according to coach Jennifer Rasmussen in their Channel League match at San Marcos.