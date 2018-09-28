Lompoc High football has now added its first official victory as a member of the Channel League.
And the Braves’ 21-0 shutout win at Huyck Stadium Friday night was against a familiar opponent that has kept things close with the Braves the last two seasons: Santa Ynez – a longtime Los Padres League rival of Lompoc’s.
The win is now Lompoc’s ninth straight victory over the Pirates and improves their overall series record to 29-7. Lompoc improves to 4-2 overall for the year.
Both teams joined the league that’s long been reserved for South Santa Barbara County and Ventura County schools before the 2018-19 sports season began. The LPL broke apart after former members St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley defected over to the CIF Central Section for all sports.
In the latest edition of Braves vs. Pirates, Lompoc turned to one of its dynamic playmakers this season Leondre Coleman to start the Braves’ engine.
Coleman broke off a 38-yard run and caught a 45-yard catch during the first half. He then found the end zone twice: One on a 16-yard touchdown catch and the other on a 17-yard strike.
And he had his stellar night at wide receiver on an evening the Braves went without Ryan Morgan. The junior and third-year varsity player was in Lompoc polo shirt and khaki pants on the evening, as he’s nursing a broken collarbone he sustained last Friday against St. Joseph.
Coleman saw the evening as a prime opportunity to step up for his fellow Brave comrade.
“It was different. Without Ryan and playing wide receiver and running back, it’s something else,” Coleman said. “But there was excitement, determination and hard work tonight. That’s it.”
Braves head coach Andrew Jones continued his personal success against the Pirates – having never lost to Santa Ynez as a player and head coach. But he knew this Santa Ynez team would still be a formidable challenge.
“Any time you play Josh McClurg’s team, they’re going to be scrappy and fight,” Jones said. “I think their defense will keep them in most games. If they can find something on offense, I think they can knock some teams off in the Channel League.”
Jones was impressed with how Coleman stepped in as the focal point of the offense, as he ended his evening by scoring all three of the Braves touchdowns – the last one on a 5-yard run up the left side.
“Leondre is a do-everything for us. I thought he played his heart out,” Jones said. “He’s a great player and we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball.”
The Braves opted to rely on quarterback Cameron Iribarren’s arm and not legs from the early get-go.
The junior – who had 164 rushing yards in the 24-21 victory over St. Joseph last Friday – threw both of his first-half touchdown passes to Coleman. But then, Iribarren got turned loose on the quarterback keeper runs.
Before Coleman’s final dagger touchdown, Iribarren helped set things up with a 41-yard run that stretched past the Pirates’ 40-yard line.
Defensively, Lompoc bottled up the versatile Cash Transeth throughout the evening, holding him to just 17 first half rushing yards and below 45 rushing yards on the night.
Drew Williams added a late second quarter interception of Bennett Redell, who threw a floater intended for Jasper Kadlec. Nick Dominguez provided the last pick of the night for Lompoc.
The senior and three-year varsity letterman Kadlec had a breakout first half that saw 114 receiving yards, but was held out of the end zone for the night and held to zero catches in the second half.
For Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg, he praised the play of the Pirates’ defense for keeping his team in the game, but also said they had opportunities to score but couldn’t convert those chances.
“I think the first half, we had some missed opportunities,” McClurg said. “They’ve got a good run defense. We knew it would be that type of game. We just weren’t able to capitalize on things. Against this team, we can’t let these opportunities go away. We’ve got to make them. I thought defensively we played well but they got wore down.”
The Pirates (3-3, 0-1) have been trying to settle on a quarterback for most of the year. Original starter Anthony Gills has been out with an injury, while Eddy Sanchez and Redell have shared snaps. Redell took the bulk of the snaps behind center on the evening with Transeth additionally taking direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.
McClurg said he admits the Pirates’ offensive struggles stems from figuring out who can be the guy behind center moving forward.
“A lot of it has to do with bouncing around between quarterbacks. We’ve had three different guys play quarterback in the last three weeks – and that’s a tough thing to do in finding rhythm,” McClurg said, who added that Gills is still listed as day-to-day.
Lompoc travels to Dos Pueblos next Friday. The Pirates take on Santa Barbara at home next Friday.
Dos Pueblos 42, Cabrillo 0
The Conqs were shutout in a game played at San Marcos High School Friday night.
Cabrillo is now 0-6 on the season and 0-1 in Channel League play after losing its first-ever CL game.
The Conqs now turn their focus to hosting San Marcos next week. Cabrillo matches up with the Royals, who are at 1-5 on the year after falling to Santa Barbara 48-0 Friday night.
After the San Marcos game, the Conqs host Santa Ynez before taking on Santa Barbara and, of course, ending the regular season in the Big Game against Lompoc on Oct. 26.