The Pirates are on the board.
The Santa Ynez girls golf team was looking for its first ever Channel League dual win and the Pirates got it Monday.
Santa Ynez hosted Cabrillo, another newcomer to the Channel League, at the Alisal River Course and the Pirates won by 13 strokes and had a pair of teammates capture co-medalist honors.
Santa Ynez won 265-278. The Pirates are now 1-2 in league matches.
Cabrillo is scheduled to host Santa Barbara Thursday at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village in another Channel League match. That one is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.
The Pirates continue league play Thursday with a match against San Marcos. That one will be played at the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara. Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc switched from the Los Padres League to the Channel League, joining Santa Barbara-area schools, after all the other LPL teams moved to the CIF Central Section.
Santa Ynez teammates Erinn Callaghan and Gracie Church both hit the clubhouse at the River Course Monday after shooting scores of 50 to earn co-medalist honors.
Marina Vengel was next for the Pirates with a score of 52, followed by Olivia Cortopassi and her score of 55. Both Bridget Callaghan and Caelyn Linane shot matching scores of 58 to round out the Pirates' scoring at 265.
Cabrillo was led by Kelsey Bruner and her score of 51, followed by Ashlyn Wiswall's 52. Alexa McCune and Ellie Mendibles both shot 58, while Katie Heath came in with a 59 and Allysa Hess shot a 61 for the Conquistadores' total of 278.
Atascadero 249, Righetti 264
Righetti sophomore Claire Alford earned medalist honors with a low score of 39 on the day.
Katie Burson led Atascadero with a 43.
Alford was followed by teammates Cambria Flaa (53), Ella Fernandez (54), Kayla Minetti (56) and Cameron Reynoso (62).
Hancock's Skinner leads state in rushing
Hancock College running back Ryheem Skinner leads the state in rushing yards through two games.
The sophomore from Clinton, North Carolina, has piled up 374 total yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs have started the season 1-1.
Skinner carried the ball 16 times for 212 yards and a pair of scores in the season-opening win at L.A. Valley. Then, on Saturday, Skinner helped the Bulldogs nearly topple state power Ventura, rushing for 162 yards on 21 carries in Hancock's 29-28 loss. Skinner also scored once against the Pirates, to bring his season touchdown total to three.
Skinner led the Bulldogs in rushing with 749 yards in 2017. He also scored seven touchdowns as a freshman.
Skinner and the Bulldogs continues their season Saturday with another home game, this one against West L.A. College. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hancock Field.
Mustangs open Big Sky play Saturday
Cal Poly's football team (1-2) will kick off Big Sky Conference play Saturday with a game at Eastern Washington.
The Mustangs closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule with a victory over the Ivy League's Brown last Friday.
Eastern Washington is ranked sixth in the FCS poll and will host Cal Poly inside its Roos Field, which has a capacity of 8,600.
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM.
After capturing its fourth FCS playoff berth in 2016 and finishing 7-5 overall and tied for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference, Cal Poly slipped to 1-10 and 12th place in 2017.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 49-3 setback at No. 1-ranked and six-time NCAA Division I FCS champion North Dakota State and fell 24-17 to No. 10 Weber State two weeks ago in a non-conference matchup of Big Sky Conference rivals.
Last week, Cal Poly rushed for 420 yards, paced by senior Joe Protheroe’s career highs of 43 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns, in a 44-15 victory over Brown. Quarterback Khaleel Jenkins and backup signal caller Kyle Reid also ran for touchdowns and sophomore slot back Broc Mortensen returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score, just the second touchdown by kickoff return for the Mustangs in 15-plus seasons.
Coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2017, including a 6-2 mark for a third-place tie in the Big Sky, Eastern Washington posted victories over Central Washington and Northern Arizona (non-conference) before dropping a 59-24 decision at Washington State.
A total of 17 Eagle starters return — nine on offense and eight on defense — led by QB Gage Gubrud, who has completed 705 of 1,097 passes (64 percent) for 9,458 yards and 86 touchdowns in 30 games with the Eagles while also rushing for 958 yards and 11 scores.