The Dons have reached the five-win plateau for the third straight year under head coach J.T Stone, beating Cabrillo 44-12 on Thursday at San Marcos High.
The victory improved Santa Barbara’s record to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Channel League. On Cabrillo’s end, though, the Conquistadores fall to 0-9 and 0-4 in the C.L with one game left – the annual rivalry contest at Huyck Stadium against league leader Lompoc.
Santa Barbara frustrated Cabrillo’s offense with takeaways and pressure. The Dons forced four turnovers, three of them interceptions of CHS quarterback Jackson Anderson.
Santa Barbara went right to work on the opening drive, starting its possession at its own 40-yard line. Frank Gamberdella wound eventually find a sprinting Jackson Gonzalez while cutting inside – who then accelerated his way into the end zone from 38 yards out.
After forcing a CHS punt, the Dons once again had solid field possession to work with at their own 36. Gamberdella proceeded to tuck the ball in and sprint down the left side on the quarterback keeper – gaining 32 yards in the process. That play eventually set up a Gamberdella to Dakota Hill touchdown from 10 yards out and the 14-0 Dons lead.
Santa Barbara’s defense then pounced on a Cabrillo miscue: A bad snap that forced quarterback Anderson to scramble, but lose the football before being ruled down by contact. Robert Nava recovered the loose ball for the Dons defense.
On the next drive, Ty Montgomery punched it in from inside 10 yards to extend the lead to 21-0 with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
The final first quarter points came from long distance. Gamberdella rolled to his right, fired the ball to a wide open Jake Knecht who then dashed his way untouched to the end zone, giving the Dons a 28-0 lead.
Cabrillo began to establish some momentum on offense during its opening drive of the second quarter. Anderson connected with Tyler Williams on a 16-yard pass. Anderson, on the next play, gained 14 on a designed quarterback keeper run. Jordan Green kept the drive going with his 8-yard catch that placed the ball inside Dons territory at the 46.
However, the drive ended when Anderson’s pass floated into the hands of Salomon Manzanerez – killing the long CHS drive with the interception.
In the next defensive series, Cabrillo brought the heat on defense as Kurt Newberry forced the Gamberdella fumble. Cade McNamee fell on top of the ball – giving the Conqs their first takeaway of the night.
Then, on fourth and eight from the Dons’ 8-yard line, Mason Townes leapt to the sky, drew contact, but maintained possession of the football inside the end zone. That gutsy play put Cabrillo on the scoreboard for the first time in the evening and made the score 28-6 Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara could’ve ended the first half on an interception return by Steven Lara, but pass interference was called on the Dons and kept the CHS offense on the field. The second quarter ended with Anderson getting dragged to the ground for the sack.
The Dons did endure this loss on offense: Gamberdella left the game with his throwing arm (right) on a sling. He was taken down to the Santa Barbara sidelines and laid down motionless momentarily. He eventually got up under his own power, but was grimacing about his right arm and immediately went to the trainer’s table.
The Conqs continued to keep their physical side into the third quarter. Danan Pacheco came through on a strong side blitz and brought down the 220-pound Hill. Then, Williams broke through the middle of the Dons’ punt team unit to block the free kick, placing CHS at the Dons’ 22.
Three plays later, Anderson – with less than 10 seconds left in the third – found Green near the right corner of the end zone for the touchdown catch, cutting the Santa Barbara lead to 28-12.
Hill, though, responded with a 39-yard pass to Matthew Reali. On the next play, Hill took the quarterback keeper and scrambled into the end zone for the 16-yard score that made it 35-12.
Cabrillo will now take on the Braves in the season finale at Huyck Stadium set for 7 p.m. A Cabrillo loss means the Conqs’ first 0-10 season since 2000.