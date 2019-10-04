Before Friday night's game at Santa Ynez High, Lompoc football teams under Andrew Jones had never lost to the Pirates.
The Braves have now won 10 in a row versus their traditional league rival.
This time, Lompoc rolled to a 45-7 romp to open Channel League play at 1-0 and improve to 4-2 overall.
And the Braves turned to a familiar blueprint to get the win: The ground game.
The Braves started slow against the Pirates on Friday night as the team's exchanged turnovers during a sloppy first half. But Lompoc was able …
Sheldon Canley Jr. and Oscar Tenorio both scored twice. Both backs also broke lengthy runs: Tenorio from 39 yards out and Canley from 44 and 60 yards.
Head coach Andrew Jones liked watching the ground game return to form.
"We were pretty balanced," Jones said. "I thought we ran hard and the offensive line played better."
This story will appear in Sunday's editions of the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.
The line thrived with Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen watching from the sidelines. Sun Devils 2020 commit Jacob Nunez helped clear the running lanes for the LHS backs.
Lompoc scored five of its six touchdowns through the run game. Leondre Coleman, Lompoc's top running option the last two seasons, also powered in one score from 10 yards out.
Santa Ynez (2-4 overall and 0-1 in Channel League) forced an early field goal during the first possession by pressuring freshman quarterback Cavin Ross and using gang tackling. But in Lompoc's second possession, Ross showed his strong right arm.
He located Wyoming tight end commit Ryan Morgan streaking down field in single coverage. Ross lobbed it to Morgan who smoothly caught the ball over the defender. He went on to accelerate past two defenders for the 73-yard score, putting Lompoc up 10-0.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
Anthony Gills of the Pirates had a strong evening, scoring the Pirates' lone touchdown (from 4 yards out) and snatched a late interception. Cam Prendergast was active on the receiving end for the Pirates.
But the Pirates dealt with run defense woes and not completing drives.
Lompoc's last loss to Santa Ynez was 10 years ago, before Jones was promoted to head varsity coach.
It's also around this time of year when Lompoc begins its winning roll to a league title. Jones is hopeful that lineage continues.
"Historically we kind of hit that stride when we get to league -- and hopefully we continue that," Jones said. "If Oscar, Leo(ndre) and Sheldon continue to run like that, then we'll be tough to beat."
Santa Ynez faces Santa Barbara next week in a game to be played at Dos Pueblos. Lompoc hosts Dos Pueblos at Huyck Stadium.
100419 Lompoc SY football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan takes off after catching a long pass to score as Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast and Jacob Davies chase in the first quarter.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson tries to get past Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Dean Tipolt tackles Lompoc's Sheldon Canley.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 04.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio tries to get away from Santa Ynez' defenders as Jacob Nunez (77) blocks the Pirates' Tyler Germani.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 05.jpg
Santa Ynez' Bennett Redell runs with the ball as Pirates block Lompoc's Jalen Powers (53).
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 06.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio tackles Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 07.jpg
Lompoc' celebrate Ryan Morgan's long first quarter catch and run for a touchdown against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 08.jpg
Santa Ynez enters the game against Lompoc.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 09.jpg
Lompoc enters the game against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 10.jpg
Santa Ynez' Bennett Redell gets away from Lompoc's Carlos Garcia and Nicholas Curiel.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 11.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs behind a block by Adam Beck on Santa Ynez' Logan Ast.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 12.jpg
Lompoc field goal.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 13.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs the ball against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 14.jpg
Lompoc's Cavin Ross hands off to Leondre Coleman against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan gets a long pass knocked away by Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Lompoc SY football 16.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs against Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 07.jpg
Righetti's Chris Miller defends against a completion by Taajean Brown of Paraclete during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 01.jpg
Chase Reynoso catches a long pass during a non-league game in Santa Maria against Paraclete High of Lancaster, which handed Righetti its first loss by a score of 42-7.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 02.jpg
Henry Aguilar delivers a big hit to Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes during Friday's game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 03.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen hands off to Christian Roseborough during a non-league game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 04.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen stretches for an extra yard during a non-league game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 05.jpg
Injured Righetti standout Jake Steels sits on the bench due to injury before his team took on the Paraclete Spirit during a non-league game in Santa Maria. Steels has an injured ankle and may miss the rest of the regular season.
Peter Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 06.jpg
Nicholas Wyatt drops a pass attempt in the first quarter of a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 08.jpg
Gavin Gayfield (4) puts a hit on Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein. Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 09.jpg
Logan Mortensen drops back to pass during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 10.jpg
Righetti Warriors fans turned out to cheer their squad on during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 11.jpg
Kidasi Nepa stays in bounds following an interception during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 12.jpg
Jordan Fields wraps up ball carrier Amir Bankhead during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 14.jpg
Righetti's Gavin Gayfield positions himself for a tackle during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 13.jpg
Kidasi Nepa (1) forces Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes to the sidelines during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 15.jpg
Chase Reynoso makes a leaping grab at mid-field during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 16.jpg
Righetti players Ryan Boivin (22) and Robert Cetti (35) force Paraclete quarterback Cj Montes to scramble out of the pocket during a non-league game in Santa Maria
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 17.jpg
Nicholas Wyatt scores during a non-league game in Santa Maria. Paraclete dominated the Righetti Warriors
Peter H Klein, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 02.jpg
Saints defender Joannes Gonzalez (left) brings down San Luis Obispo High's wide receiver Jeremy Fitzsimmons during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 01.jpg
Saints defender David Garcia (right) brings down San Luis Obispo High's Max Threlkel (22) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 03.jpg
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez (4) looks for an opening against San Luis Obispo High during Friday night's game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 04.jpg
Saints cornerback Sammy Benitez (right) tries to break up a touchdown pass to San Luis High's Carson Leedom.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 05.jpg
San Luis High running back Max Threlkel (22) gets tripped up by several Saints defenders during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 06.jpg
The Santa Maria Saints Marching Band awaits the arrival of the football team during Friday evening's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 07.jpg
Saints wide receiver Alex Rodriguez checks his position with the referee during Friday evening's home game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 08.jpg
San Luis Obispo High's Carson Leedom (44) leaps for a long pass as Saints defender Jose Gonzalez (80) knocks him out of bounds.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 09.jpg
Santa Maria Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez motions to an open man during Friday night's game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 10.jpg
Santa Maria's Tony Nava awaits the kick-off during Friday night's home game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 11.jpg
Santa Maria running back Samuel Herrera sprints upfield for a touchdown during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 12.jpg
San Luis Obispo High running back Anthony Arroyo (in white) tries to escape the grasp of Saints defender Cesar Rodriguez (78) during Friday night's game against Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 13.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez sprints upfield for a first down during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 14.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez hurls the ball to an open man during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100419 SM SLO Football 15.jpg
Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez makes a break up the middle for a touchdown run during Friday night's game against San Luis Obispo.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 1
Cabrillo making it's way onto the field before Friday's homecoming game against Dos Pueblos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 2
Cabrillo #23 JJ Lombrana tries to get by a Dos Publos defender.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 3
Dos Pueblos Kris Alvarado running wide open to score first touchdown in the first quarter.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 4
Cabrillo #21 Trey Robinson takes down Dos Pueblos #32 Udy Loza early in the second quarter.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 5
Cabrillo #7 Hunter Barthel running the ball against Dos Pueblos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 6
Cabrillo #1 Zack Ramos-Botello gets a throw off before the Dos Pueblos defense closes in.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 7
Beginning of Cabrillo vs Dos Pueblos homecoming game
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 8
Cabrillo #6 Chris Flores takes down Dos Pueblos #15 Baylor Huyck.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 9
Dos Pueblos #1 Conner Lee loses possession of ball.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 10
Cabrillo #7 Hunter Barthel moves the ball upfield against the Dos Pueblos defense.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
100119 CHS vs DP 11
Cabrillo #23 JJ Lombrana runs the ball downfield during Cabrillo's homecoming game against Dos Pueblos.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!