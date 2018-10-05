It appears the Braves’ transition to the Channel League is going along just fine.
Lompoc scored its second straight victory in the revamped league Friday night, pulling away from Dos Pueblos with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Chargers 42-21 in a game played at San Marcos High School’s Warkentin Field in Santa Barbara.
The Braves are now 5-2 overall and 2-0 in league play, winning their last three games after a disappointing 24-10 home defeat to Arroyo Grande on Sept. 7. Lompoc will play Santa Barbara at La Playa Stadium next Saturday night.
Lompoc’s Leondre Coleman was impressive tonight. He handled ever single thing thrown his way. pic.twitter.com/CcKENNwTQL— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
"The team performance was excellent," said Leondre Coleman, Lompoc's junior standout running back-linebacker. "The biggest credit goes to the offensive line. The offensive line did its job tonight. If the offensive line wasn't here like they were tonight, we wouldn't have got over 200 yards."
Coleman powered the Lompoc offense from red zone to red zone, with quarterback Cameron Iribarren poaching three touchdown runs.
Dos Pueblos, which also came into the game with a 4-2 record, kept up with the Braves until a crucial juncture in the fourth quarter.
Coleman hits paydirt from 9 yards out. Strong and shifty run. Braves lead 21-14 with 3:10 left in the third. #LompocvsDPHS pic.twitter.com/d41qsqaTfD— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
With the game tied at 21, Iribarren scored on an 11-yard run with 11 minutes left in the game to put the Braves up for good at 28-21.
Chargers answer with a 61-yard TD run by Udy Loza. Sucked the defense in and the short back bounced outside and scooted. 21-21 with 1:51 left in third. #LompocvsDPHS pic.twitter.com/SSpWIpx8uY— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
Drew Williams then found the end zone, capping another methodical drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to give the Braves a 35-21 lead.
Drew Williams find the end zone on a 14-yard run. That gives Lompoc a 35-21 lead with 6:39 left. #LompocvsDPHS pic.twitter.com/6tv7X5Ynq3— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
Iribarren capped the scoring with another rushing touchdown, this final score from four yards with 1:50 left.
The Braves didn’t throw a pass in the second half after Lompoc receivers dropped three balls in the first half, with two of those potentially going for touchdowns.
The bulk of Lompoc’s yardage came via running Coleman and Iribarren’s zone read running. Coleman’s lone score came in the third quarter, putting the Braves up 21-14.
A few plays after that, though, Dos Pueblos’ Udy Loza ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run to tie the game again with 1:51 left in the third.
But after that, it was all Lompoc as the Brave defense tightened its grip on the Charger offense. Coleman had two second-half sacks of David Leon, the Dos Pueblos quarterback. Cullin Ranney also had a sack in the second half, while nose guard Juan DeLuna plugged things up in the middle for the Brave defense.
DeLuna also recovered a first-half fumble and returned it 10 yards to spark the Braves. DeLuna's play hyped up the Lompoc sideline, with Braves coach Andrew Jones even delivering a chest bump to his stout defensive lineman.
"I didn't really even remember what happened, it just happened so fast," DeLuna said. "But it's definitely what we needed to start off the game."
Oscar Tenorio got the Lompoc scoring started with a 1-yard run. Irbarren’s 6-yard jaunt put the Braves up 14-0 before Dos Pueblos struck late in the second quarter to make the halftime score 14-7.
Gerardo Fernandez, Jacob Nunez and Jovany Lucatero opened up most of the the running lanes for the Brave offense. Lompoc's fullbacks, mainly John Gaitan, also cleared some room.
Cam Iribarren scores from six yards out. Braves lead Dos Pueblos 14-0 with 8:09 left in first half. #LompocvsDPHS pic.twitter.com/QmjFXP5ngT— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
"They make it easy," Coleman said of the team's blockers. "They're great. Great linemen. I wouldn't have them for anyone else."
Dos Pueblos tied the game at 14-all with a 3-yard touchdown run by Leon, the Chargers’ quarterback. The Chargers twice converted fourth-and-short, once on an offside penalty on Lompoc and the final one on Leon’s touchdown run.
Leon with a 3yrd TD run. Chargers converted two fourth downs on that drive. Coleman delivered big hit at end to jar ball loose. But Leon crosses line. Game tied 14-14 with 7:13 left in third. #LompocvsDPHS pic.twitter.com/W910k44M6o— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 6, 2018
The game ended after Oscar Tenorio's interception in the end zone allowed the Braves to take a final knee.