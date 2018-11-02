St. Joseph was seeded fifth in this CIF Central Section Division I playoff match-up and Fresno Bullard was seeded 12th.
Things did not come close to going according to where the teams were seeded.
The Bullard offense in general, and Marcus Fulcher in particular, were simply too much for the St. Joseph defense and Bullard scored a convincing 45-28 first-round win in this battle of the Knights at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Friday night.
Fulcher ran for 235 yards and four scores. He lugged the ball 26 times and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Weiner for good measure as Bullard spoiled St. Joseph's first Central Section football playoff game.
"If he was in our area, Marcus Fulcher would be the best running back from Carpinteria to Paso Robles," said first-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor.
"He is one of the best backs in the Central Section, but we could see that time in and time out on film," before the game.
Bullard (5-6) moved on to a quarterfinal match-up next Friday night. St. Joseph finished 8-3 after winning the inaugural Mountain League championship after moving from the Southern Section earlier this year.
Trevor Cole broke the St. Joseph school record for touchdown catches in a single season with 16 when he broke open, hauled in a Chase Artopoeus pass and raced in to complete an 80-yard scoring play.
That touchdown came with a tenth of a second left in the first quarter and put the Knights ahead for the last time at 14-7. Artopoeus and Cole answered after the hard-running Fulcher, in what was part of a pattern for him all night, high-stepped through would-be tackles for a 21-yard score.
Artopoeus threw for 359 yards, Cole had six catches for a total of 226 yards, including an 81-yarder from Artopoeus to start the scoring.
Darien Langley returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown after a Cameron Simons field goal put Bullard ahead 24-14. All that was not nearly enough for St. Joseph.
Fulcher rarely went down on first contact. In fact, he turned several would-be losses into big gains.
St. Joseph couldn't keep its momentum after Langley weaved his way for a score on the ensuing kickoff after the Simons field goal. Weiner connected with Fulcher for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put Bullard ahead 31-21, and a five-yard delay of game penalty cost the home-standing Knights when their last drive of the half stalled. Nathan Halsell's 42-yard field goal try as time was winding down in the half was a few yards short.
On the first possession of the second half, St. Joseph defenders looked all set to stop Fulcher for a big loss on third-and-13. Instead, Fulcher broke free and bolted for 54 yards to the St. Joseph 12. That set up Shalom Welch's eight-yard touchdown run two plays later.
On third-and-one from the St. Joseph 5, Fulcher stepped out of a would-be tackle at the St. Joseph 3, went into the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 45-21 and that was pretty much it as far as the suspense regarding the final outcome.
Bullard's offense went on cruise control in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 left, Artopoeus connected with Miles Enos for 23 yards and the last touchdown.
Besides Fulcher's running, Weiner threw for 228 yards.
"Their offense attacked us exactly the way we thought they would," said Villasenor.
"We were aligned properly (on defense), but they have a lot of dynamic players on offense. But that is to be expected from a Division 1 team."
Villasenor said, "Our young men had a very good season, especially considering what people expected of them."
Hancock soccer teams lose
The Hancock College men's soccer team (6-11-3, 1-7-0) lost 5-3 at Los Angeles Mission, and Ventura swept Hancock's women's volleyball team 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16) in Western State Conference action Friday.
No details were available from either match-up.