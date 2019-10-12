Central Coast Venom 9U team wins tournament
The Central Coast Venom 9U baseball team won an area tournament last weekend for the squad's first tournament title of the year.
The Venom edged the top-ranked San Luis Obispo Tigers 7-6 Sunday to win the title. Mason Padilla, Mase Martinez, Julian Romero and Cooper Gradoville all had multiple hits for the Venom.
Venom catcher Cayden Gradoville drew a walk-off walk to give the Venom the title.
Three Venom pitchers worked the title game, Martinez, Padilla and Emilio Masias.Padilla scored four bases.
The Venom went 3-1 in the tournament. According to a team-issued press release, the Venom donated 10 percent of its Saturday fundraising proceeds toward benefiting the fight against breast cancer.
Venom players included Martinez, Masias, Romero, Padilla, Cooper Gradoville, Cayden Gradoville, Colin Claborn, Niko Hernandez, Derek Allen, Hayden Harms, Juan Carlos Lua and Elijah Ortiz. Venom coaches were Matt Allen, Manny Martinez,Dustin Harms, Justina Martinez, Junior Hernandez and Jason Ramirez.
Orcutt Babe Ruth meeting
The Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball League will be holding its annual membership meeting on Wednesday Oct. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Pizza in Orcutt.
The meeting is open to all coaches and parents from last season and those interested in coaching or joining the league for the Spring 2020 season.
Information on registration, coaching, player training and the season planning will be given.
For more information, contact Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516.
Righetti Boosters Club fundraiser with Pryor Baird
The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
All tickets are tax deductible with proceeds going to the Righetti Warrior Boosters Club and Righetti High School's athletic programs.
Food and beverages will be on sale at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at Righettiboosters.com.
Righetti softball and girls golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.