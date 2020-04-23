You are the owner of this article.
Central Coast Classic: Santa Ynez beats Cerritos 11-7 to advance to CIF title match in 2010

As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three-set sweep in this 2010 CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinal, the rest of their team was still celebrating.

Capasso’s and Petersen’s victory put the wrap on the second-seeded Pirates’ 11-7 win over Cerritos at Santa Ynez.

“When the season started, we were hoping to make the semifinals,” Petersen said afterward.

The Pirates went a step farther that season and played top-ranked Sherman Oaks Buckley at the Claremont Club for the Division 4 championship.

Santa Ynez lost a tough one in the title match. The Griffins beat the Pirates 77-70 in games won. The teams each won nine sets.

To get to the final, “We beat a very tough team today and it seemed like we came from behind a lot of the time,” Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen said after her squad got past Cerritos.

“This was the toughest playoff opponent we’ve faced. I am very proud of the girls.”

Santa Ynez won 11-7 at Torrance in the second round. The Pirates rolled through their other two playoff matches before the semifinals.

Santa Ynez finished the year 20-6. The Pirates won the Los Padres League champ. Suburban League champion Cerritos finished 22-2. The Pirates tagged the Dons with both their losses.

Santa Ynez and Cerritos tied 9-9 in sets the first time the teams played that season. The Pirates prevailed because of games won. Santa Ynez doubles players Capasso and Heather Vellekamp were absent that day.

All of the Pirates were present for the semifinals, and Rasmussen needed them all. Emily Ineman continued a standout senior season with  6-4, 6-2, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 singles.

Doubles was the Pirates’ biggest strength the last half of the season and Santa Ynez won eight of the nine doubles sets in the semis.

Vellekamp and Mylee Curtis swept 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Capasso and Petersen swept 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Kat Rocha and Breanna Bregy won two of their three sets at No. 3.

One of Bregy’s and Rocha’s wins was 6-3 over the Cerritos No. 1 tandem of Hannah Yoo and Lydia Lee.

“We had an idea that our doubles teams would have to step up today,” said Capasso. They did.

Ineman finished her four-year Los Padres League career with one league singles loss.

Central Coast Classic

Today in our series looking back at historic contests in Central Coast athletic history, we visit Santa Ynez' CIF semifinal win in girls tennis nearly 10 years ago. The Pirates went on to fall to Buckley for the CIF title 77-70 in games.

