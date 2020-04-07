Central Coast Classic: Pioneer Valley's Kenneth Hoobery had a hit to remember in 2017

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this 2017 crosstown rivalry game at Pioneer Valley.

A spectator, waving a Santa Maria flag, suddenly ran onto the gridiron. Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace was in pursuit.

With the spectator in full stride, Pioneer Valley linebacker Kenneth Hoobery took a step forward and flattened him.

The hit subsequently went viral and got some play online via clips posted by the Santa Maria Times. Sports Illustrated had a piece entitled, “Run onto the other team’s field, be prepared to get lit up.”

Pioneer Valley, scoring the last 13 points, ultimately won 32-28. The spectator Hoobery flattened was later identified as a Santa Maria student.

The student, who seemed unharmed afterward (that might not have been the case had Hoobery weighed in at, say, 200 pounds instead of the 180 he was listed at on the Pioneer Valley roster), was ultimately suspended from school because of his action.

Meanwhile, Hoobery became something of a campus celebrity afterward. He seemed to take that in stride.