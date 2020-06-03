Central Coast Classic: Let's remember the time Justine Roland and Mariah Cooks lit up PVHS in 2012

Those two blanketed Shnyia Tell, Pioneer Valley’s up and coming 5 foot, 10 sophomore center, and held her to six points.

Tell had a big rebounding night that evening, but Roland and Cooks had a bigger one.

Despite all of Roland and Cooks’ scoring the Panthers, thanks to Dulay’s outside shooting, nearly pulled the game out.

The Warriors figured they’d better account for Dulay in the fourth quarter, and they did. Alex Lopez, and then Valerie Luque, effectively hawked Dulay.

“We knew we had to get out on their outside shooters,” in the fourth quarter, said Roland.

Pioneer Valley coach Eddie Gutierrez said, “They were faceguarding (Dulay) and we couldn’t get the ball.”

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…

Tell went on to become one of the most decorated basketball players ever at Pioneer Valley.

Cooks and Roland were both Righetti seniors that year. Both went on to play at the four-year college level. Cooks went straight to Washington State after she graduated from Righetti.

Roland played for Hancock College and then Notre Dame De Namur.