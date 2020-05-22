'Celebrating our Seniors:' Pirates honor students impacted by coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho had trouble sleeping Thursday night, but it wasn't because she was nervous or anxious.

Coelho was excited to see her student-athletes, most of whom have had their senior year of high school thrown into disarray amid the coronavirus pandemic which closed Santa Ynez Valley High School in mid-March, along with schools throughout the county.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…

Coelho and the high school administration hosted "Celebrate our Seniors" day on Friday, allowing the school's 200-plus seniors to drive through campus to pick up special awards and yard signs to commemorate their prep careers.

"I was so excited to see all of the seniors today that I didn’t get any sleep last night," Coelho said. "Today was filled with so many emotions, from sad to happy and everything in between, but I was so thrilled to be a part of celebrating our seniors with many of my colleagues."

+7 Lompoc High School workers get Friday lunch courtesy of L.A. Galaxy player and former Brave Julian Araujo "Julian texted me Wednesday and said, 'Hey, workers here did so much for me, I wanted to give something back," said Lompoc High principal Paul Bommersbach.

Coelho was inspired to help celebrate the Santa Ynez seniors because the Pirates have around 100 senior athletes, many of whom lost most if not all of their spring seasons due to school closures.