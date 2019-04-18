Cabrillo High baseball got the chance to set foot inside "The K."
The Major League Baseball home of Cabrillo 2007 grad Danny Duffy allowed the Conquistadores to take on Joplin High of Missouri in the third, and final, game of CHS's Missouri trip.
Cabrillo fell 8-3 to Joplin on Thursday evening. However, CHS head coach Jon Osborne said by phone that the Conqs will leave Missouri with vivid memories.
"It was the trip of a lifetime," Osborne said by phone late Thursday night. "Most of us won't play or coach in a MLB game. But I can't say enough about Danny Duffy. It's all because of him. What a great trip it was.
"The facilities were beautiful and the professionalism of the Royals were amazing."
Luke Kovach, Gavin Townes and Patrick Garcia all scored runs for CHS against the Eagles. Matt Gonzalez smashed a two-run RBI in the third inning.