The St. Joseph Knights broke open a tight game with a strong third quarter and went on to defeat the Lompoc Braves 10-8 in a non-league boys’ water polo match Tuesday afternoon at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
Justin Jones led the Knights with four goals; Chase Johnson added three goals and Mason Armstrong, Ryan Zimmerman and Aden Anderson each scored once.
St. Joseph starter Luc Licoscos had five saves in goal. Crosby Swoopes took over in the fourth quarter and had one save.
The Braves were led by Derek Argel with four goals while James Francisco, Robby Thies, Evun Cash and Carson Ranney each scored once.
Corbin Hayes had four saves in the Braves’ goal.
The teams battled back and forth through most of the first quarter before Lompoc broke into the scoring column.
The Braves’ Francisco skipped a shot under the arms of the Knights’ Jones that skipped into the met for a 1-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
With a man-advantage, St. Joseph’s Armstrong tied the score with a shot over Hayes outstretched arms at 3:02.
At 1:28, Lompoc’s Argel fired a bullet past Licoscos but seconds later and again with a man-advantage, at 1:02, Jones tied the game with a shot from two meters out.
The quarter ended with the score tied at 2-all.
Lompoc scored the next two goals, by Argel and Thies, for a 4-2 lead.
Argel then had two great attempts.
He fired point blank at Licoscos but Licoscos batted the ball away. Argel grabbed the rebound and sent it back toward the net and again Licoscos came up big.
Late in the quarter, Johnson sent a laser shot from 10 meters out that flew straight into the back of the net.
With time running out, Jones took a long pass and fired, but he got off the shot a split-second too late.
With another man-advantage early in the third quarter, Johnson tied the game with a goal at the 5:07 mark.
The Knights then took control of the game, scoring three more times in the third quarter, on a breakaway goal by Zimmerman at 1:09, on a two-meter shot by Jones at 1:01 and another two-meter Jones shot that this time was a buzzer beater, going into the net with a second left in the third.
“For some reason, my guys like to be a third quarter comeback team,” said St. Joseph coach Bianca McNeil. “I guess they didn’t like the score being so close so they came out ready to go.”
“The third quarter always gets us,” said Lompoc coach Erik Koenig. “I’ve seen steady improvement from the beginning of the season to now but we’ve still got plenty of work ahead of us. We’re still building. We didn’t even have a team for several years and last year was the first time in years that we had a team again.”
Argel cut the Knights’ lead to 7-5 with a goal on a penalty shot early in the fourth quarter but a low line drive goal by Anderson abd a two-meter shot by Johnson gave St. Joseph a 9-5 lead with 2:49 left in the game.
The Braves didn’t back down.
Cash and Argel scored back-to-back to make it 9-7 with 1:30 left in the fourth.
But Jones put in an insurance goal on a point blank shot with 1:07 left to put the game out of reach.
Still the Braves kept their offense moving with Ranney putting the final shot in the net with three seconds left in the game.
Lompoc is back in the pool Wednesday with a non-league game against Pioneer Valley at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Knights are off until next Monday when they host San Luis Obispo at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.
