Nipomo boys water polo coach Rich Firman is glad the bulk of his team’s remaining schedule consists of games against fellow Ocean League teams.
His group played a team from the higher Mountain League, Atascadero, Wednesday at Nipomo. The Titans never could get a consistent offense going against the Atascadero defense, and the Greyhounds won handily, 17-6.
“Atascadero is very good defensively,” Firman said.
“They’re very aggressive and they’re well-schooled.”
Jaedyn Timhoff popped in six goals, and that output alone was nearly enough for the ‘Hounds. Luis DiModica scored a team-high four goals for the Titans.
“Luis has been our scoring leader this year," said Firman.
The Titans have played one league game so far. They defeated Pioneer Valley.
However, thanks to tournaments, “We’ve seen every team in the league except one,” said Firman.
“The scoring spread among league opponents has been very similar. If we beat Santa Maria by nine, Paso Robles will beat Santa Maria by nine.”
The Nipomo defense clamped down on Atascadero two-meter player Ev Rinkelbarger in the second half By then, it was too late.
The Titans will start a stretch of four straight league games when they host Paso Robles at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
The Greyhounds led 5-3 early in the second quarter. Then they broke the game open.
They scored four unanswered goals en route to taking a 10-4 halftime lead. Blake Power made it 10-3 when he tallied at the 1:39 mark of the second quarter.
DiModica broke up the Greyhounds run when he tallied 16 seconds later. That was it for the first half scoring.
With Atascadero’s defenders massing effectively deep in the center of their own end, the Titans never got back in contention after the break.
DiModica scored early in the second half to bring the Titans within 11-5. That was as close as the home team got.
Eric Ahler gave the Titans some strong defense but, with Nipomo unable to get a consistent counter game going, the Greyhounds eased to the win.
The Ocean League consists of Nipomo, Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley and Paso Robles.