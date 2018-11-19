The St. Joseph boys basketball team will play its inaugural CIF Central Section Division I campaign without three graduated senior regulars from last season.
Elihu Cobb, a 6-foot-7 post, was the Knights' leading scorer and rebounder last season. Matt Chavez and Michael Ramirez were also prominent regulars. All three graduated.
Still, veteran St. Joseph coach Tom Mott, who is also the school's athletic director, sounded optimistic about his current team's prospects.
"We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball," he said. "Angel Ortiz, Tevesi Auau and Kaiona Keuma can all play at the point for us."
All three were regulars for a St. Joseph team that made the playoffs in 2018 and upset co-PAC 8 League champion San Luis Obispo in the regular season finale. Ortiz averaged 10.3 points a game for the Knights last year, and Auau averaged 9.5.
Speaking of the PAC 8 League, the Knights don't play there anymore. The league disbanded after St. Joseph, along with most of the area athletic programs, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
All of the former PAC 8 League teams, except Atascadero, are in the Mountain League. Atascadero is in the Central Coast League.
St. Joseph is in the Central Section's Division I. "That will be a challenge for us," said Mott. "We'll just have to be up to that challenge."
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
At press time, there were 19 Central Section Division I boys basketball teams and 16 playoff berths, so St. Joseph figures to be a certainty for a playoff spot.
Mott's squad finished tied for third in the PAC 8 League last year.
The Knights will use their characteristic press on defense but, even with Cobb's departure, "We'll have a little more size than usual this year," said Mott.
"We have quite a few guys who are 6-4 or taller."
Those players are Auau, a 6-4 senior forward, 6-4 junior forward Tim Noe, 6-5 sophomore forward Isaiah Tell, 6-5 sophomore forward Samuel Bazunga and 6-4 sophomore Janelle Rivera.
The first four are returning varsity players. Rivera is a varsity newcomer.
The Knights have used a fast-paced offense throughout Mott's time as coach, and this season figures to be no different.
Fresno Central edged Fresno Bullard 79-77 in the 2018 CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game. The Grizzlies went out in the quarterfinals of the state regional playoffs.
Fresno Central lost its top three scorers from 2017-18 to graduation. Jahmai Bartley averaged 13.3 points a game for the Grizzlies as a junior last season. Central's 2018-19 roster was not posted at press time.
St. Joseph will open Nov. 30 at San Francisco O'Connell. The Knights will play Arroyo Grande at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in their league opener.