Blake Jaeckels lived up to lofty expectations with Knights

Player Profile: Blake Jaeckels St. Joseph QB (2014-15) 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 24 passing TDs in back-to-back seasons

Added 10 rushing TDs each season

Passed for over 4,300 yards in two seasons

Led Knights to 16 wins in two seasons

Blake Jaeckels had big shoes to fill heading into the 2014 football season.

He was taking over at quarterback for a two-year starter in Curry Parham, who had led St. Joseph to one PAC 7 League title and 15 wins over the previous two seasons.

The starting quarterback position at St. Joseph High brings a lot of notoriety and pressure.

Jaeckels, a junior in 2014, handled that type of pressure just fine. He threw for nearly 2,000 and 24 touchdowns in his first season in charge at St. Joseph. He followed that up with a spectacular senior season, where he added 24 more passing touchdowns and 2,400 passing yards in 2015.

But Jaeckels wasn't a pocket-passing quarterback. He was a dynamic athlete as well. In two seasons with the Knights, he also rushed for 20 touchdowns and 1,356 yards.

In his first season at quarterback, the Knights went 7-5 and 3-1 in the Los Padres League, just missing out on a league title in a thrilling 24-23 loss at home to Lompoc, the perennial area heavyweight.

+2 A fresh slate: CJ Cole excited about move to WR at Cal Poly "I'm real excited. That's what I played in high school so it's going to be fun," Cole said during a recent fall practice. "Going from high school to here, we ran the triple option for three years and now I'm getting back to that slot position. It's going to be exciting."

In his first game starting at quarterback on the varsity level, Jaeckels completed 17 of 24 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 throttling of Santa Fe. He also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in that win.