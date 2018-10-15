The Mustangs are on the hunt for a win streak.
Cal Poly's football team hasn't won consecutive games since October of 2016 and the Mustangs have a chance to capture their second straight win Saturday, though it'll take an upset.
Cal Poly hosts rival UC Davis Saturday in the annual Battle for the Golden Horseshoe. The Aggies are ranked No. 10 in one national poll and No. 16 in another.
The Mustangs last played Oct. 6, beating Sacramento State on the road 41-27 to score their first Big Sky win of the 2018 season. Cal Poly won just one game last season, finishing up at 1-10. The Mustangs are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky Conference play this season and are coming off last week's bye.
Cal Poly and Davis are meeting for the 44th time. The all-time series was all tied up at 20-20-2 before the Aggies earned a 31-28 victory a year ago in Davis.
Aggie quarterback Jake Maier passed for 459 yards and four touchdowns, completing 33 of 43 passes in last year's game vs. the Mustangs.
Cal Poly earned a 21-16 victory in 2016.
The first game of the series was played in 1939 and the two teams have met every year since 1978. Mustangs coach Tim Walsh is 9-10 against UC Davis -- 1-3 while coaching at Sonoma State, 4-2 while at Portland State and 4-5 at Cal Poly -- while Davis coach Dan Hawkins is 1-0 against Cal Poly.
Against the Aggies, the Mustangs are 12-9 at home and 8-12-2 in Davis.
UC Davis has won 30 conference titles, all but one in Division II, claiming the Great West crown in 2009, and has made 19 NCAA postseason appearances, all in Division II. The Aggies are 511-419-33 in 99-plus seasons of football.
Last week, UC Davis grabbed sole possession of first place in the Big Sky with a 44-37 overtime win over Idaho State in front of its third sellout in Aggie Stadium history. Maier, a junior, completed 40 of 51 passes for 382 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including a five-yarder to Keelan Doss with 1:09 left in regulation. Maier also converted the two-point PAT with a pass to tie the game at 37-37. Ulonzo Gilliam, who rushed for 99 yards, scored on a four-yard run in overtime and Idaho State, which missed a 27-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation, could not convert on fourth and three in overtime.
Although the two teams are meeting for the 44th time, the official “Battle for the Golden Horseshoe” was established in 2004 as the student-run spirit clubs from both schools came together to sponsor a perpetual trophy that resides with the team that wins each year. The horseshoe-shaped trophy signifies the agricultural influence at both universities. Since the trophy was created in 2004, the series is tied at 7-7. The visiting team won the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe three straight years before Cal Poly ended the run with its 2016 victory at home.
Cal Poly is hosting Mustang Family Weekend.