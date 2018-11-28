The first major girls basketball tournament of the season will take place inside the Paisola Pavilion at Bryan Ayer Court this Thursday.
The Bryan Ayer Classic will lure in five teams to the Lompoc High court. The field includes teams that went on a CIF State Playoff run or traditional area powerhouses.
Here’s a closer look at the five-team field:
Lompoc
The host school is younger this year with four freshmen and three sophomores on the varsity roster.
Yet, the Braves do have more seniors compared to last year – two to be exact in Niyah Thurman and Bella Robles.
Regardless if the number of underclassmen is larger than the senior class, the Braves have gone to the playoffs every year since the 2011-12 season under head coach Claudia Terrones. The system also rarely changes too, as Terrones prefers a fast paced style with lots of outside shooting. Returning sophomore Mya Mendoza figures to lead the transition charge in this tournament for LHS.
St. Joseph
The Knights are the newcomer to the Bryan Ayer Classic, as they help replace Pioneer Valley.
St. Joseph, under the direction of veteran head coach Ed Torres, will be aiming to break out of its four consecutive seasons of finishing below .500 this winter. Torres has a deep group of upperclassmen with seven combined seniors and juniors on this year’s roster.
Corey Fowler and Maddie Miller are two of the senior leaders this season for SJHS.
Piedmont
The Highlanders will once again take the 288 mile trek to LHS and return to the tournament.
Last year’s Piedmont team finished 23-7 overall – plus will be one of two CIF State Playoff qualifiers on display in the Bryan Ayer Classic. Piedmont landed in the state’s Division III bracket one year ago, the same bracket that featured Cabrillo. Both teams fell in the first round of the state postseason.
This year’s Highlander team has a roster of nine players according to Max Preps, but brings back six players from that state qualifying unit. They will be involved in the 6:30 p.m. Thursday game against this fellow state team from last season…
Righetti
The Warriors – now in the CIF Central Section Division I realm after finishing 27-3 overall last year – are the other newcomer in this year’s tournament.
And they will open up Thursday’s event with that huge battle against the Piedmont Highlanders.
Righetti may only have two seniors in Alijah Paquet and Sophia Soto, plus needing to replace top scorer Zane Sheckherd. But plenty of talent remains on the RHS roster – from the aforementioned Paquet, to Malia Cabigon to Mercedes Arredondo and the coaching of Desiree Hitch adds to the fuel for RHS this winter.
Santa Barbara
The Dons are back again and this time, they’re heading to LHS as a future Channel League opponent for Lompoc High.
Santa Barbara is currently 2-2 overall with wins over forthcoming C.L. opponent Santa Ynez (62-42 on Nov. 14) and over former Channel League member Buena (45-39 on Nov. 17).
Since the 2008-09 season, the Dons have produced 10 consecutive winning seasons under head coach Andrew Butcher.