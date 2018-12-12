There were only three girls wrestling contests on the Cabrillo High School mat – and the Conquistadores claimed two of those on Wednesday night.
That provided the difference in CHS’s 24-22 victory over Dos Pueblos to start a night of wrestling in Vandenberg Village.
The first contest of the night pitted Maleeha Mustafa of the Chargers against Destiny Burke of the Conqs. The match stretched to three periods, but it was Mustafa edging Burke by decision.
But then the Conqs swung the momentum back their way.
It began in the 160-pound division with the Conqs’ Julia Esparza. She got the upper hand on the reverse against Julisa Diaz and won by pin in the third period.
Then Jasmine Gonzalez in the 235-pound division helped seal the win for CHS. Gonzalez took control of her opponent in the beginning of the overtime period and won by pin.
Cabrillo head coach Mike Wallace has taken a liking to how the girls have developed as wrestlers.
“The girls come out and they try real hard. I was happy with the outcome at 2-1,” Wallace said. “The effort the three wrestled was welcoming.”
The girls also won on a night that Lesly Hernandez came back from King University to help coach both the girls and boys during the Tennessee school’s holiday break. Hernandez became Cabrillo’s first-ever girls wrestling state qualifier and first NCAA College signing last year.
Boys Wrestling
Dos Pueblos 63, Cabrillo 6
The Chargers went on to win all seven wrestling matches against the Conqs in the second wrestling match of Wednesday at CHS.
Diego Cruz of Dos Pueblos began the boys’ meet with his win over Cabrillo’s Trey Robison by pin in the 152-pound division. Emmanuel Golban followed with his victory by decision over Kaeshon Gilbert in the 160-pound class.
Jackson Steller of the Chargers lost his head gear while grappling with Joey Girdano of CHS. Steller went on to win by pin without his head gear.
Cabrillo’s Patrick Durham picked up CHS’s one win by forfeit in the 182-pound division.
Wallace called the Chargers a dominant team.
“From what I’ve read, they’re ranked in CIF,” Wallace said. “They’re a tough team to beat.”
Boys basketball
Lompoc 74, Bakersfield West 70, OT
Playing in the Shafter Tournament, the Braves rallied back from a huge deficit to win the first game of the event.
“We were down by 17 in the first half,” head coach Paul Terrones said by phone. “We then took the lead 43-42 in the third quarter. West got back in front until the last 10 seconds when Benecio Cayabyab hit a three to send it into overtime.”
From there, the rally was complete as LHS improved to 4-6 overall.
Ryan Morgan of LHS led the way with 26 points against the CIF Central Section Division III opponent that has produced five straight section playoff appearances. Collin Oestereich finished with 19 points including five in the overtime period. Andrew Villa finished with 17.