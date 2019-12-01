St. Joseph's boys basketball team finished a solid second, behind Arroyo Grande at 9-3 in the Mountain League last year.
With four returning starters, it would be reasonable if the Knights have higher aspirations this year.
"On any given night, any of our five starters this year could lead us in scoring, and lead us in rebounding as well," said Tom Mott, St. Joseph's veteran boys basketball coach who is also the school's veteran athletic director.
Point guard Angel Ortiz, St. Joseph's leading scorer at 15.2 points a game last year, is one of the returnees. The Knights did lose their second-leading scorer, Kainoa Keuma (14.9 points a game) to graduation.
A St. Joseph girls basketball team with a mixture of youth and experience will try to do big things in its new league.
"We'll play in the Vegas Tournament," that begins the day after New Year's, said Mott.
The Knights are also scheduled to play in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic Dec. 19-21 and the Damian Lillard Classic in San Francisco Dec. 26-28. St. Joseph will open its season Dec. 3 at home against crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
Pioneer Valley, a Mountain League member last year, has been moved to the smaller Ocean League. The rest of the Mountain League consists of the same teams it did last season — St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Mission Prep, Paso Robles, Righetti and San Luis Obispo.
However the Knights fare in the Mountain League this season, they figure to be a cinch to return to the playoffs. There will be 19 Division 1 teams vying for 16 spots.
In the Central Section, any team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
