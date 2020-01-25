Warriors keep finding a way to get their points, and their wins

They will often miss shots in bunches. They will sometimes commit turnovers in bunches.
Invariably, though, Righetti's girls will score more than enough points to win the basketball game.
In fact, the Warriors (19-2, 8-0) have often scored FAR more than enough points to win the basketball game.
Friday night, Righetti edged San Luis Obispo 59-58 in overtime. A wild win cemented by two Paityn Persson buzzer-beaters.
Righetti edged Nipomo by one point in the Warriors' Mountain League opener and Pioneer Valley by four in their third league game. Over than that, Righetti has won every league game by double digits.
The Warriors sometimes go cold for long stretches and a decent point total at game's end seems out of reach for them. Then they heat up, their defense turns opponents over or forces tough shots and the decent point total comes.
"I have confidence in our team," said Righetti junior forward Malia Cabigon after she scored a game-high 20 points in Righetti's 57-39 win at Nipomo last week.
"Our defense feeds our offense, and that's how we get a lot of our points."
Righetti's game at Nipomo was a case in point of how things have gone for fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch's team most of the season.
The Warriors have often gotten off to a fast start, bogged down on offense during the middle two quarters then have scored big again in the fourth quarter to wind up at least in the high 50's, and that's what happened at Nipomo Tuesday night.
Righetti's offense was clicking early and the Warriors scored 18 points in the first quarter. The Titans started turning the Warriors over more often and Righetti struggled in the second and third. Going into the fourth, the Warriors clung to a 36-32 lead.
Mishila Garcia hit a quick 3 in the fourth, and that seemed to jump-start the Righetti offense. Garcia hit two more baskets, to finish with all of her eight points in the fourth, the Warriors started beating the Titans in transition after taking away their inside game and Righetti pulled away.
Righetti usually doesn't go to the lob much but the Warriors, mainly guards Mishila and Natalie Garcia, starting lobbing the ball over the heads of the shorter Titans and into their taller players in the lane.
The strategy worked. Persson was the leading beneficiary of the lobs, and she finished with 14 points.
"Coach really didn't talk about the lob much (in practice), but we tried it and it was working," said Cabigon.
The Warriors have failed to score at least 50 points just three times this season.
Opponents have gotten at least into the 50's just five times. The most points Righetti has given up this year were the 65 CIF Southern Section power Camarillo (18-3 and 19th in the maxpreps.com state rankings) rang up in a 65-37 win over Righetti in a San Luis Obispo tournament game in early December.
Righetti's maxpreps.com state ranking has risen steadily. The CIF Central Section Division 1 squad was ranked 70th in the maxpreps.com state tournament rankings at press time.