Warriors keep finding a way to get their points, and their wins

The Warriors have often gotten off to a fast start, bogged down on offense during the middle two quarters then have scored big again in the fourth quarter to wind up at least in the high 50's, and that's what happened at Nipomo Tuesday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Righetti's offense was clicking early and the Warriors scored 18 points in the first quarter. The Titans started turning the Warriors over more often and Righetti struggled in the second and third. Going into the fourth, the Warriors clung to a 36-32 lead.

Mishila Garcia hit a quick 3 in the fourth, and that seemed to jump-start the Righetti offense. Garcia hit two more baskets, to finish with all of her eight points in the fourth, the Warriors started beating the Titans in transition after taking away their inside game and Righetti pulled away.

Righetti usually doesn't go to the lob much but the Warriors, mainly guards Mishila and Natalie Garcia, starting lobbing the ball over the heads of the shorter Titans and into their taller players in the lane.

The strategy worked. Persson was the leading beneficiary of the lobs, and she finished with 14 points.

"Coach really didn't talk about the lob much (in practice), but we tried it and it was working," said Cabigon.