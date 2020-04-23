Walter Tyler is new Santa Ynez head boys basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The match would be a good one, Walter Tyler figured, so he decided to take the reins as the new boys basketball coach at Santa Ynez High School.

"I'd been looking at getting back into coaching and we had a mutual interest in each other," said Tyler.

"I've known Jason Findlay, the girls basketball coach at Santa Ynez, and we'd been talking back and forth about me getting back into coaching in the area."

Tyler said, "This is a great foundation, a great organization and I love being part of it."

This is Tyler's first varsity head coaching job. "The last time I coached at the high school level was freshman basketball," he said.

"I'd been coaching the Lompoc Middle School girls team the last few years and I was eager to get back into coaching at the high school level."

Tyler has coached youth basketball for 10 seasons and has coached at the high school level for three.

"Walter Tyler is an excellent candidate for this position because he puts student-athletes first and wants to create a positive culture that is rich with Pirate pride and a sense of family," Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said in an email.