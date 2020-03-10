Volleyball: Nipomo deals Orcutt Academy its first loss of the season

“He’s a smart player,” said Logue. “When we played in the tournament at San Luis Obispo last weekend, he went up against a lot of taller blockers and he just out-smarted them.”

Leading 12-7 in the second game with Orcutt’s Tanner Buzard serving, Nipomo’s hitters suddenly started belting the ball wide or long by wide margins.

Luke Clark helped Buzard to 10 service points, and the Spartans turned the 12-7 deficit into a 17-12 lead.

The Titans settled down after that and hit accurately enough to rally to win the second game and take an ultra-tight third game in which neither team ever led by more than two points.

“Our hitters were trying to crush the ball, just hit it as hard as they (could),” said Ahler.

When the Titans took a bit off their shots and still hit with authority, “We were able to get the ball in more often,” said Ahler.

There were some tightly contested rallies as the second game went along and a few close calls went against the Spartans, including a late one when the Spartans were called for a touch after a Titans shot went out.

After one of those, the Spartans were tagged with a yellow card after contesting a call.