Volleyball: Nipomo deals Orcutt Academy its first loss of the season

Coach Bri Decker’s Orcutt Academy boys volleyball team had played five matches going in and had won all five.
Tuesday, “We saw hitting as we’d never seen before, we saw serving as we’d never seen before we saw blocking as we’d never seen before,” Decker said after Nipomo swept Orcutt 3-0 at Nipomo, tagging the Spartans with their first loss.
Set scores were 25-12, 28-26, 25-23. The Titans moved to 7-4, 1-0 after winning the Ocean League opener for both teams. The Spartans are 5-1, 0-1.
“That’s a good team,” Decker said of Nipomo.
When Nipomo’s Eric Ahler stepped to the service line with the third game tied at 23, a Nipomo fan implored him to get the next two points and end it.
Ahler delivered serving an ace and then the Titans did get the next point to end it.
“He’s a solid player for us,” said Nipomo coach Rocky Logue. “He’s one of our captains.”
Ahler racked up a team-high seven kills. Meanwhile, Jacob Bello made a big impact for the Titans immediately after coming off the bench.
It wasn't supposed to be this easy, but the Eagles have made a habit of making difficult tasks appear effortless.
On the first ball that came his way, Bello made a stuff block, ending Orcutt’s first service series of the match.
He was far from the tallest player on the court Tuesday, yet Bello, in the front middle on the Nipomo side, consistently made plays.
“He’s a smart player,” said Logue. “When we played in the tournament at San Luis Obispo last weekend, he went up against a lot of taller blockers and he just out-smarted them.”
Leading 12-7 in the second game with Orcutt’s Tanner Buzard serving, Nipomo’s hitters suddenly started belting the ball wide or long by wide margins.
Luke Clark helped Buzard to 10 service points, and the Spartans turned the 12-7 deficit into a 17-12 lead.
The Titans settled down after that and hit accurately enough to rally to win the second game and take an ultra-tight third game in which neither team ever led by more than two points.
“Our hitters were trying to crush the ball, just hit it as hard as they (could),” said Ahler.
When the Titans took a bit off their shots and still hit with authority, “We were able to get the ball in more often,” said Ahler.
There were some tightly contested rallies as the second game went along and a few close calls went against the Spartans, including a late one when the Spartans were called for a touch after a Titans shot went out.
After one of those, the Spartans were tagged with a yellow card after contesting a call.
Some timely hitting by Josh Cow-it and steady defense from libero James Stewart helped carry the Titans to the win.
“I thought we played very well,” said Decker. “I thought Kyle and Dylan Zafiris, Tanner Buzard and Luke Clark played very well.
“We’re a young team. We’re working on running a consistent offense,” said Decker.
Buzard racked up 15 digs, six kills and four aces. Kyle Zafiris made six solo blocks.
Orcutt will play at Dunn at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a non-league match. Nipomo will play an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.