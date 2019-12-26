Valley Christian Academy girls use height advantage to beat Shandon

The host team didn’t make a high percentage of shots Thursday, but it made more than enough to cruise to a win in the first game of its own tournament.
Taking advantage of a considerable height advantage, the Valley Christian Academy girls scored 29 second chance points and rolled to a 61-21 win over Coast Valley League rival Shandon at VCA in the Valley Christian Academy Tournament.
VCA’s Grace Cose had a double-double before the end of the first half.
Cose, with 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, had 16 points and 11 rebounds at halftime. She finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Actually, some of VCA’s second chance points were really fourth and fifth chance points, and Cose made three baskets after grabbing her own misses.
After scoring two points in the first quarter, Cose scored 14 in the second. She scored VCA points 21-through-27.
Cose led three Lions in double figures. Lindsay Mikkelson finished with 14 points and Jenna Mason had 12. Mikkelson scored 10 points in the second half.
The VCA press devastated the Outlaws nearly from the outset, and the Lions forced a lot of turnovers in Shandon’s backcourt. With about a minute left in the first quarter, VCA stopped pressing.
Riley Mroczkowski scored 16 points for Shandon. She made four 3-point shots, and 15 Shandon points came on 3’s.
Mroczkowski scored the first points of the game, on a driving layup after the Outlaws controlled the opening tip. Cose, scoring inside after grabbing two of her own misses, put VCA ahead for good, 6-4 at the 3:33 mark of the first quarter.
The Lions will play Lutheran at 10 a.m. Friday in another tournament game.
Arvin Tournament
Righetti 54, Lompoc 36
Madisyn Cutliff scored 16 points, and the Warriors beat the Braves in the first round.
Alijah Paquet scored 11 points for Righetti. Paityn Persson put in nine.
Righetti 42, Fresno Roosevelt 22
The Warriors (11-1) won handily for the second time at the Arvin Tournament.
Natalie Garcia put in 11 points for Righetti. Malia Cabigon scored 10.
Boys basketball
VCA Tournament
VCA 60, Shandon 56
The Lions (3-4), down 51-43 at the 3:52 mark of the fourth quarter, finished with a 17-5 run to give the host VCA girls and boys a doubleheader sweep.
Down the stretch, the Lions started hitting shots they had been missing and Jared Moore, with an assist from Sean Swain, scored in the lane to put the Lions ahead 57-56.
The Outlaws missed a shot inside with 8.5 seconds left and Swain was fouled.
He made both free throws, the Lions got a turnover and a foul and Gavin Edick made one of two free throws to seal the win.
The Lions scored on seven of their last eight possessions and withstood 30 points by Shandon’s Angel Contreras. Christian Licea scored 14 for the Outlaws.
Swain led VCA with 19 points. Moore put in 14 points, including 11 in the second half. Les Mason scored 10 points for the home team, and Edick added nine.
The Lions will play Orcutt Academy at 11:30 a.m. Friday in another tournament game.