Valley Christian Academy girls use height advantage to beat Shandon

The host team didn’t make a high percentage of shots Thursday, but it made more than enough to cruise to a win in the first game of its own tournament.

Taking advantage of a considerable height advantage, the Valley Christian Academy girls scored 29 second chance points and rolled to a 61-21 win over Coast Valley League rival Shandon at VCA in the Valley Christian Academy Tournament.

VCA’s Grace Cose had a double-double before the end of the first half.

Cose, with 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, had 16 points and 11 rebounds at halftime. She finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Actually, some of VCA’s second chance points were really fourth and fifth chance points, and Cose made three baskets after grabbing her own misses.

After scoring two points in the first quarter, Cose scored 14 in the second. She scored VCA points 21-through-27.

Cose led three Lions in double figures. Lindsay Mikkelson finished with 14 points and Jenna Mason had 12. Mikkelson scored 10 points in the second half.