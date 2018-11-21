If the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball team is to return to the post-season, the Lions are going to have to do it without one of its most prominent players from last season.
After transferring from Lompoc, junior Shy Kendrick led the Lions in scoring, at 13.1 points a game, and was one of the team's leading rebounders in 2017-18.
"Shy did not come back to our school," said VCA coach Randy Stanford.
VCA is off to a 1-1 start this season. Grace Cose leads the Lions in scoring at six points a game. At press time, the Lions averaged just 27 points a game for their first two games.
The Lions lost to Cate in the first round of the playoffs last season. Despite the loss of Kendrick, they do have some solid experience coming back as they bid to get back to the post-season.
Mayley DeBernardi averaged 9.1 points and Grace Cose averaged 8.6 rebounds a game for the Lions last year.
"Mayley and Grace were both (All-Coast Valley League) last year, and they're both back," said Stanford. DeBernardi is a senior. Cose is a junior..
Rather uncharacteristically, the Lions won't lack for height and Stanford figures that will help his team.
"We have four girls who are 5-foot-10," said Stanford. "That's not too shabby."
Cose is one of the 5-10 Lions. Freshman Jenna Mason is another. Stanford said there is a good chance Mason will start.
The Iler sisters, Katie and Madison, are the other two 5-10 Lions.
A lot of height is not exactly a consistent byproduct among CVL teams.
"We'll rely on the inside game more than usual," said Stanford. "We won't rely on shooting the '3' so much."
Three-point shooting has been a staple of VCA's offense the past several seasons, with varying success.
VCA has five returners from last year. Besides, "Malia Bullock will be playing basketball for us for the first time since her freshman year, and we're excited about that," said Stanford.
Bullock is a 5-1 guard.
Bullock and the other Lions will play some trapping defense this season. "Trapping is what VCA does," said Stanford.
However, because his team has more height than usual, "We'll play zone defense more than usual," VCA's veteran coach said.
Valley Christian Academy used to win the Coast Valley League championship with regularity, Coast Union has been the dominant team in the Coast Valley League lately.
The Broncos have gone 10-0 the last two league campaigns, and the Broncos lost just two seniors to graduation last season. A 2018-19 roster for the Broncos was not available at press time.
The Lions finished third in the CVL behind Coast Union and Coastal Christian last season. VCA's league opener this season is Dec. 4 at Shandon.