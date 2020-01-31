Upstart Lompoc Valley Baptist scores big against Midland

Heather Knutson added five, Elizabeth Collins four and Taylor Dale two.

“Our best shooter, Shantelle Knutson, missed the game tonight because of an illness,” said the coach. “But we had Kierstan who is our highest scorer. She’s scored over 50 points on the season.”

Emma Rudy led Midland with three points, all in the fourth quarter. Hannah Stackpole had two points in the first quarter and Gillian Kissel added one in the second.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The game was close early on.

The Hawks’ Heather Knutson scored on a layup early in the first quarter.

Stackpole answered midway through the quarter and there it stood until Heather Knutson launched a 3-pointer from way out past the top of the key to beat the buzzer and give the Hawks a 5-2 lead.

The Hawks’ outscored the Oaks 6-1 in the second behind two baseline jumpers from Collins and Dale’s bank shot off the glass to take an 11-3 lead into the half.

Lompoc Valley Baptist held Midland scoreless in the third quarter but was only able to manage a putback off a rebound by Kierstan Knutson.

Kierstan Knutson took over in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.