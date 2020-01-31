Upstart Lompoc Valley Baptist scores big against Midland

Everybody has to start somewhere and for the Lompoc Valley Baptist High School Hawks, that start is at Lompoc’s True Vine Bible Fellowship Church.
The Hawks are a first-year girls basketball program playing a freelance schedule.
“We’ve been accepted into the Coast Valley League but that doesn’t begin until next year,” said Hawks head coach Paul Knutson. “This is the first year the school (which opened in 2012) has had any sports program.”
Lompoc Valley Baptist is doing a good job for a first-year team.
The Hawks won their third straight game Friday night with a 22-6 victory over the visiting Midland Oaks.
“This was an exciting game,” said coach Knutson. “Midland is a good level of competition for us.”
Kierstan Knutson led Lompoc Valley Baptist with 11 points, scoring all nine of the Hawks’ fourth-quarter points.
“These are two of the finest private schools in the area — they’re battling tonight,” said referee Marcus Wilkins during a break in the action. “This is a fun game — a fun game to work.”
“Kierstan really took over in the fourth quarter,” said coach Knutson. “She’s done that in several games. Once she gets the ball, she’s so fast they can’t catch her. She’s so quick that it leads to a lot of steals and tie-ups.”
Heather Knutson added five, Elizabeth Collins four and Taylor Dale two.
“Our best shooter, Shantelle Knutson, missed the game tonight because of an illness,” said the coach. “But we had Kierstan who is our highest scorer. She’s scored over 50 points on the season.”
Emma Rudy led Midland with three points, all in the fourth quarter. Hannah Stackpole had two points in the first quarter and Gillian Kissel added one in the second.
You have free articles remaining.
The game was close early on.
The Hawks’ Heather Knutson scored on a layup early in the first quarter.
Stackpole answered midway through the quarter and there it stood until Heather Knutson launched a 3-pointer from way out past the top of the key to beat the buzzer and give the Hawks a 5-2 lead.
The Hawks’ outscored the Oaks 6-1 in the second behind two baseline jumpers from Collins and Dale’s bank shot off the glass to take an 11-3 lead into the half.
Lompoc Valley Baptist held Midland scoreless in the third quarter but was only able to manage a putback off a rebound by Kierstan Knutson.
Kierstan Knutson took over in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
Where Lompoc Valley Baptist really stood out was on defense.
“Our defense is our form of 5-out, a modified Duke University defense,” said coach Knutson. “Defense leads to offense and our defense did a great job of stealing the ball. We got a lot of shots off those turnovers but not a lot of them went in tonight.
“And despite their height advantage, our girls did a good job of boxing out. They are really getting better at it.” Said coach Knutson. “These girls have improved so much since the beginning of the season.”
Playing a tight 2-2-1 zone, the Hawks came away with 16 steals, all in the final three quarters.
Although the Oaks had a height advantage, and were able to block three Lompoc shots, the Hawks contested every shot and every rebound, forcing 18 jump ball calls, also all in the final three quarters.
Lompoc Valley Baptist has two games remaining in its inaugural season — they’ll host Maricopa next Friday on Senior Night and will play at Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria the following week.