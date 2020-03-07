Trinitee Bradley delivers, Menifee Paloma Valley edges Righetti

After her team had trailed by 14 points early in the second half Saturday night, Righetti junior Malia Cabigon put the Warriors ahead 48-47 by making two foul shots at the 4:37 mark of the fourth quarter.
Trinitee Bradley made consecutive 3-point shots, and Menifee Paloma Valley never trailed again. The No. 4 Wildcats defeated the top-seeded Warriors 60-54 in a packed and loud Southern California regional in the CIF Division III Girls State Tournament at Righetti's Warrior gym.
Bradley hit her first big trey from beyond the 3-point line at the top of the key. She hit her next one from the left corner. Bradley, a 5-foot-9 junior, also hit a 3 from deep in the left corner to put the Wildcats up 25-20 late in the first half and stop a Righetti run.
Paityn Persson pulled the Warriors within 25-22 when she scored and beat the first-half buzzer.
"I love shooting from the corner," Bradley said afterward. "That's my favorite spot."
Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said, "I knew she was a good 3-point shooter. I know she could shoot the ball from out there."
Though a No. 4 beat a No. 1, the result wasn't exactly a stunner. Paloma Valley (34-3) won the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA championship, and the Wildcats are tall and quick. Paloma Valley had a higher maxpreps.com national and state ranking than Righetti did going in.
"They were the most athletic team we've played this year, and there was nothing we could do about that," said Righetti senior guard Mishila Garcia. The Warriors, who won the Mountain League championship then went out in the CIF Central Section semifinals, finished 24-5.
Righetti gave it a good run, rallying after falling behind 17-8, thanks to a 14-3 Wildcats run, to start the second quarter then playing itself back into contention, and actually taking a brief lead, after being down 38-24 early in the second half.
"We never quit," said Garcia. "I was proud of my team."
Hitch said, "I'm proud of our girls. They played hard for all four quarters. I don't think they played afraid."
Bradley drained five three-pointers and finished with 18 points. Bradley tied teammate Mya Pierfax for game high scoring honors. Pierfax hit several fairly long two-point shots and made one 3. Sydney Woodley made six of her seven free throws and finished with 13 points for the Wildcats. Breeann Willich made two 3s and finished with nine points.
Paquet, who hit a long 3 as time ran out in the third quarter to bring the Warriors in a 42-42 tie and send the home rooters into a frenzy, finished with a team high 16 points. Persson played another strong game inside in these playoffs and finished with 14. Cabigon had 11.
Paloma Valley's long shots weren't falling early, but the Wildcats warmed up and eventually made enough long ones to win.
Hitch said beforehand that the Wildcats didn't go inside much, and that held true Saturday night. Righetti has usually been the team that has come out on the long end when it came to made 3-pointers, but Saturday the Wildcats buried eight 3-pointers to the Warriors two, both by Paquet.
Woodley came in averaging a double-double (in points and rebounds) for the Wildcats. She persevered Saturday night despite hitting the floor hard four times, in the midst of contact.
She hit the back of her head on a hard fall to the floor while being fouled in the first quarter. After a brief rest, Woodley came back in.
After Righetti took the lead, "We made some turnovers, and they capitalized," said Hitch. After Cabigon gave the Warriors the lead, they lost the ball three times and the Wildcats didn't lose the ball at all.
However, the Warriors, after consistently getting beaten to rebounds in the first half, became the quicker team to rebounds in the second.
Afterward, there seemed to be a lot of respect between the teams. Some opposing players hugged each other.
"They're one of the tougher teams we've played," said Bradley. "They play good defense. They play hard."
Garcia is one of just two Righetti seniors. "I can't wait to see what these girls will be able to do next year," she said.
When it comes to a top seed coming up short in these state playoffs, Righetti isn't exactly alone.
Several top seeds have fallen, and just three No. 1 seeds on the boys side of the state tournament are still around.
Meanwhile, Arroyo Grande, the No. 5 boys Division III seed, is in the regional final. The Eagles will play No. 11 Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium.
Men's basketball
East Los Angeles College 68, Hancock 65
MONTEREY PARK — A late Hancock rally fell short, and the No. 2 Huskies (29-1) edged the No. 10 Bulldogs (23-7) in the third round of the Southern Region of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Playoffs at East L.A.
The Bulldogs were trying to end the Huskies' 24-game winning streak, which is now at 25. Hancock led 33-26 at halftime then East L.A. took a 57-51 lead with under seven minutes left.
In a game in which both teams shot free throws badly, the Huskies made 18 of 35 to the Bulldogs nine of 17.
East L.A., not exactly a big three-point shooting team going in, Hancock coach Tyson Aye had said earlier, won despite going 0-for-12 on treys. The Bulldogs were just 6-for-21 from behind the arc themselves.
Huskies scoring leader Kealen Allen delivered for his team, scoring a game high 20 points. Allen had made two thirds of his shots from the field going in, and he finished 7-for-10 from the field Saturday night.
DeShaun Highler scored 16 points for the Huskies. Joseph Hampton had 10.
Kyle Harding led Hancock with 17 points. Mike Mensah had 13, Mayowa Akinsanya put in 13 and Bryce Craver scored nine.
Baseball
Hancock 6, Oxnard 1
The Bulldogs scored three times in the fifth inning, three times in the sixth as that was more than enough to beat the Condors in a Western State Conference game at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.
Hancock moves to 10-9, 5-4. Oxnard is 5-15, 3-6.
The Bulldogs scored in the fifth inning on an error, an RJ Clayton single and a Jason Ruley sacrifice fly.
They scored in the sixth on a Trevor Garcia sacrifice fly, a Kaiden Byrne single and a Kalub Ramirez double.
Garcia pitched the third through eighth innings and did not allow a run. Byrne had two hits, including the RBI single.