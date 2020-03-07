Trinitee Bradley delivers, Menifee Paloma Valley edges Righetti

Paloma Valley's long shots weren't falling early, but the Wildcats warmed up and eventually made enough long ones to win.

Hitch said beforehand that the Wildcats didn't go inside much, and that held true Saturday night. Righetti has usually been the team that has come out on the long end when it came to made 3-pointers, but Saturday the Wildcats buried eight 3-pointers to the Warriors two, both by Paquet.

Woodley came in averaging a double-double (in points and rebounds) for the Wildcats. She persevered Saturday night despite hitting the floor hard four times, in the midst of contact.

She hit the back of her head on a hard fall to the floor while being fouled in the first quarter. After a brief rest, Woodley came back in.

After Righetti took the lead, "We made some turnovers, and they capitalized," said Hitch. After Cabigon gave the Warriors the lead, they lost the ball three times and the Wildcats didn't lose the ball at all.

However, the Warriors, after consistently getting beaten to rebounds in the first half, became the quicker team to rebounds in the second.

Afterward, there seemed to be a lot of respect between the teams. Some opposing players hugged each other.