Three Santa Ynez players injured in girls' basketball loss to Cabrillo

Senior Night did not go as planned.
What began as a celebration of the seniors on both the Santa Ynez Pirates’ and Cabrillo Conquistadores girls’ basketball teams ended on a somber note as three Pirates sustained serious injuries during the Channel League battle for second place at Santa Ynez High.
The Conquistadores won the game 67-41 but the more immediate concern was the health of Pirates Quincy Valle, Hally Maniscalco and Molli Kadlec.
“I think our girls fought hard all night,” said Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley. “They fought hard, battled through adversity.”
Valle suffered torn ligaments in her right ankle, Maniscalco went out with a broken nose and Kadlec left the game with a dislocated jaw.
Valle, one of the Pirates’ four seniors, was the first to be injured.
With the clock winding down at the end of the second quarter, Valle attempted a half-court buzzer beater that would have cut the Conqs’ lead to two points.
Although there was contact with a Cabrillo player, no foul was called and Valle came down awkwardly, immediately doubling over in pain.
She was carried off the court and went directly to the hospital.
Initially it was thought that Valle had a broken ankle. It was determined that her ankle was alright but her ligaments were damaged, ending both her basketball and track & field seasons.
In the fourth quarter, after a battle among several players under the Cabrillo basket, the junior Kadlec came off the court in obvious pain iwth what turned out to be a dislocated jaw.
And with just over three minutes left in the game, in another rebound battle, Maniscalco caught an elbow to the face, breaking her nose.
“I was so impressed with Hally,” said assistant coach and Athletic Director Ashley Coelho. “She’s got a broken nose, blood is gushing all over the gym floor and she’s asking me if she could still play in the game. She’s the toughest kid I have ever coached.”
Blood was streaming from Maniscalco’s nose as she left the floor.
When Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley went out to get her, he was given a technical foul.
An obviously unhappy Finley protested saying, “She’s bleeding.”
But the technical stood, resulting in a 4-point play; two technical free throws by Thea Reagan and two more by Morgan McIntyre who was fouled on the play.
The game was a foul fest with Santa Ynez ending up on the short end. The Pirates were called for 31 fouls, the Conqs 19.
“The injuries and fouls spoiled Senior Night,” said Finley. “My kids battled all night, they stayed in the game even when we lost some of our best players.”
The injuries and fouls overshadowed Grace Padilla’s record-setting night.
When the Santa Ynez junior pulled down a rebound with 40-seconds left in the first quarter, it was her 382nd of the year. That broke Megan Gnekow’s school record that stood for nearly 20 years.
In game action, Cabrillo went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the first quarter and closed the quarter on a 4-0 run for an 18-8 lead.
Santa Ynez continued to battle, eventually pulling ahead on Kadlec’s 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the half.
Cabrillo re-took the lead and the teams battled evenly until the halftime buzzer.
But Valle’s injury took its toll on her teammates.
Cabrillo put together a 12-0 run to pull ahead 48-30 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
A Kadlec three and a Kattie Nguyen layup cut into the Conqs’ lead but Cabrillo still led 50-35 heading into the final quarter.
After Maniscalco’s injury and the subsequent 4-point play, the Pirates were out of answers.
“It was a tough, physical game. Both teams were battling,” said Cabrillo head coach Travis Jenkins. “We shot the ball well, were better at shooting free throws and our defense definitely took them out of what they wanted to do. They like to shoot the threes and we defended the 3-point line very well.”
Thea Reagan led Cabrillo with 14 points with Morgan McIntyre adding 11.
“It was a balanced effort, Thea and Morgan scoring and Jesse Jenkins handling the ball but the real key was the defense of Maiya McIntyre, Rachel Carlos and Katie Gomez.”
Padilla led Santa Ynez with 12 points.
Both teams continue Channel League play on Monday.
Santa Ynez (4-4 Channel League) plays at Lompoc while Cabrillo (5-3) hosts San Marcos.
It’s okay that we didn’t win on Senior Night, it happens,” said Coelho. “We aren’t upset that we lost. We know we lost to a really good Cabrillo team.”
“We’ve still got two more (Channel League) games left next week. We’ve still got a shot at CIF. Unfortunately, we’ll have to do it without Quincy,” said Finley. “They’re tough, never quit and fought to the end. We live to fight another day.”