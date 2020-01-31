Three Santa Ynez players injured in girls' basketball loss to Cabrillo

In the fourth quarter, after a battle among several players under the Cabrillo basket, the junior Kadlec came off the court in obvious pain iwth what turned out to be a dislocated jaw.

And with just over three minutes left in the game, in another rebound battle, Maniscalco caught an elbow to the face, breaking her nose.

“I was so impressed with Hally,” said assistant coach and Athletic Director Ashley Coelho. “She’s got a broken nose, blood is gushing all over the gym floor and she’s asking me if she could still play in the game. She’s the toughest kid I have ever coached.”

Blood was streaming from Maniscalco’s nose as she left the floor.

When Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley went out to get her, he was given a technical foul.

An obviously unhappy Finley protested saying, “She’s bleeding.”

But the technical stood, resulting in a 4-point play; two technical free throws by Thea Reagan and two more by Morgan McIntyre who was fouled on the play.

The game was a foul fest with Santa Ynez ending up on the short end. The Pirates were called for 31 fouls, the Conqs 19.