The rosters were set for the Kiwanis All-Star Classic: Then the coronavirus pandemic hit

The Northern Santa Barbara County boys roster includes Jeremy Hicks from Cabrillo; Walter Grossi and Collin Oestereich from Lompoc; Aidan Carrol and Elijah Stevenson from Orcutt Academy; Christian Morin, Nathan Trevino and Fernando Aguilar of Pioneer Valley; Canaan Reynolds and John Costa of Righetti; and Tim Noe of St. Joseph.

Gomez and Hutchens shared the 2020 Mountain League boys MVP award. In a Times reader poll, participants voted Gomez the best Central Coast boys basketball player for 2019-20 by a landslide. Rowley was a prolific outside shooter for Mission Prep.

Hicks led Cabrillo to the quarterfinals in the playoffs. Morin was the Pioneer Valley nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Year.

+4 All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kira Hopkins is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.

The organization has given out its scholarship awards during its annual awards dinner. The NSBCART cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Loos and Valle were the Santa Ynez nominees for the NSBCART's 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year respectively. Lopez was the Orcutt Academy nominee for the NSBCART's Female Athlete of the Year.