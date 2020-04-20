You are the owner of this article.
The rosters were set for the Kiwanis All-Star Classic: Then the coronavirus pandemic hit

The rosters were set for the Kiwanis All-Star Classic: Then the coronavirus pandemic hit

The rosters for the girls and boys games in the 30th annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Classic were all set.

Then COVID-19 hit and the games, along with a raft of other sports events on the Central Coast, were cancelled.

The games annually pit senior All-Stars from San Luis Obispo County (the North All-Stars) against those from Northern Santa Barbara County (the South).

This year, the San Luis Obispo County girls roster for what would have been the 30th annual edition of the games included Kyah Clark, Kennedy Duncan and Ally Frisby from Coastal Christian; Ellie Kennedy from Coast Union; JoJo Zaragoza and Kyra Harris from Mission Prep; Jenny Cabot from Morro Bay; Shantille Simonson from Nipomo; Becca Stroud from Paso Robles; and AJ Smelser and Anne Overland from San Luis Obispo.

The Northern Santa Barbara County girls roster included Jesse Jenkins and Riley Perry from Cabrillo; Kayla Taylor from Lompoc; Vanessa Salazar and Mariah Lopez from Orcutt Academy; Ravynn Anielski and Aalyah Moreno from Pioneer Valley; Mishila Garcia from Righetti; Malia Loos and Quincy Valle from Santa Ynez; and Grace Cose from Valley Christian Academy.

Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

For her efforts, Simmons has been voted the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. On the season, she scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.

The San Luis Obispo boys roster included Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens from Arroyo Grande; Logan Knuckles and Zyon Richardson from Atascadero; Bryce Hilton and Max Rowley from Mission Prep; Joey Ruddell from Morro Bay; John Costa from Nipomo; Emilio Corona and Carson Leedom from San Lus Obispo; and Evan Asplund from Templeton.

The Northern Santa Barbara County boys roster includes Jeremy Hicks from Cabrillo; Walter Grossi and Collin Oestereich from Lompoc; Aidan Carrol and Elijah Stevenson from Orcutt Academy; Christian Morin, Nathan Trevino and Fernando Aguilar of Pioneer Valley; Canaan Reynolds and John Costa of Righetti; and Tim Noe of St. Joseph.

Gomez and Hutchens shared the 2020 Mountain League boys MVP award. In a Times reader poll, participants voted Gomez the best Central Coast boys basketball player for 2019-20 by a landslide. Rowley was a prolific outside shooter for Mission Prep.

Hicks led Cabrillo to the quarterfinals in the playoffs. Morin was the Pioneer Valley nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Year.

The organization has given out its scholarship awards during its annual awards dinner. The NSBCART cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Loos and Valle were the Santa Ynez nominees for the NSBCART's 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year respectively. Lopez was the Orcutt Academy nominee for the NSBCART's Female Athlete of the Year.

Anielski was a four-year varsity standout at Pioneer Valley. She led the Panthers to the share of the 2019 Ocean League title with Nipomo during both teams' first campaign in the CIF Central Section.

