Tell and Reynolds power Warriors as Righetti beats Paso Robles in Mountain League opener

Isaiah Tell made his first game with Righetti a big success.
The junior transfer from St. Joseph scored seven of Righetti's last 10 points late, and the Warriors rallied for a 71-66 win over Paso Robles at Righetti's Warrior Gym Friday night in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
"It was my first game (for the Warriors), and I just had to get used to playing with my teammates," Tell said afterward.
He did just fine. Tell got to a loose ball first then scored in the lane to put Righetti ahead for good, 63-62, at the 2:48 mark of the fourth quarter. Tell, the tallest player on the floor, nailed a 3-point shot from well beyond the top of the key to make it 66-62 with 2:02 left.
"Oh yes," he said afterward when he was asked if the 3-point shooting was going well for him leading up to the game.
Tell's last points came on a drive in the lane. His basket put Righetti up 70-64 with 1:20 left.
"He's been working hard for this moments, and Isaiah played a really big game tonight," said Righetti coach Kevin Barbarick after Tell finished with 20 points. Canaan Reynolds also scored 20 for the Warriors. Reynolds buried three 3-point shots.
"After transferring from St. Joseph, Isaiah first became eligible (to play in games. He had been able to practice with the team beforehand) on Jan. 2, and then we didn't have a game until Jan. 10," said Barbarick.
Righetti moved to 5-12, 1-0. The Bearcats are 8-11, 0-1.
Besides Tell's and Reynolds' scoring, Damian Simon grabbed the biggest rebound of the game for the Warriors when he snared the rebound after Reynolds missed the second half of a one-and-one with 12.8 seconds left after making the first.
Simon's rebound let the Warriors use up some valuable time and by the time the Bearcats could foul Reynolds again, there were only 5.2 seconds left.
Reynolds missed the foul shot, but by then it was pretty much academic.
"Damian has really been a big rebounder for us," said Barbarick.
The Warriors withstood a game-high 24 points by the Bearcats' Devin Perez. Payton Ramos added 17 points for Paso Robles and Darius Thompson scored 11.
Perez scored 15 points in the first half, and the Bearcats led 40-36 at the break. The Warriors' defense tightened on the Bearcats after Paso Robles put up 23 points in the second quarter, picking up where it left off after closing the first quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 17-16 lead into the second.
"We were guarding the 3-point line with our hands down and they were hittting 3-pointers," said Barbarick. "They were making good shots.
"In the second half our guys started playing defense with their hands up, and it made a big difference. They missed some 3-point shots in the second half they had made in the first. We told our guys that would happen. We told our guys to just keep contesting shots."
The Bearcats gave the Warriors some trouble with their offensive rebounding in the first half. They couldn't do the same in the second.
"Our guys did a good job of limiting them to one shot," in the second half, said Barbarick.
Righetti senior point guard John Costa scored 10 points, and Barbarick praised him for his floorwork.
"John did a great job of running the offense," the Righetti coach said. "He showed great leadership and didn't make mistakes."
Righetti will play a Mountain League game at San Luis Obispo at 6:45 p.m. next Tuesday.
Nipomo 84, Santa Maria 82
After a scramble underneath the basket, Rudy Garibay won it for Nipomo with a tip in at the buzzer at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym, and the Saints (8-11, 0-3) took another tough Ocean League loss after losing 81-80 at Templeton on Tuesday.
Daisean Leekins tied the game for the Saints with 10 seconds left Friday night, before Garibay's heroics.
Justin Gutierrez led the Saints with 22 points. Leekins scored 21. Rolando Pina notched a double-double for Santa Maria with 16 points and 11 reboudns.
Jon Garcilazo scored 13 points for Santa Maria. Carlos Hidalgo added 10. The Saints made 15 3-pointers.
Templeton 63, Orcutt Academy 48
Elijah Stephenson scored 12 points for the Spartsns, who lost an Ocean League game at Templeton.
St. Joseph 59, San Luis Obispo 50
Angel Ortiz put in 19 points and the Knights (14-3, 1-0) won at their Hofschulte Gym in their Mountain League opener.
Sam Bazunga scored 14 points for St. Joseph. Steven Vasquez had 10.
Morro Bay 58, Pioneer Valley 35
The Panthers dropped this Ocean League opener at Pioneer Valley. Ebba Tefera led the Panthers with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 55, Morro Bay 50
Without standout Mariah Lopez, the Spartans took their Ocean League opener with a win on the road.
Giselle Calderon dropped in 27 points, had four assists and made three steals for the Spartans. Erynn Padhal notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Orcutt coach Tom Robb said in a text that Lopez was out because of a sprained ankle and will play next week.
St. Joseph 60, Atascadero 31
Jaylee Cantu racked up a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Zayda Altheide led the St. Joseph scoring with 15 points as the Knights rolled to a road win over the Greyhounds in their Ocean League opener.
Valley Christain Academy 48, Shandon 26
Grace Cose notched a triple-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Lions (6-6, 4-2) beat the Outlaws in a Coast Valley League game at VCA.
Lindsay Mikkelson racked up 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals for he Lions. Mailey DeBernardi scored eight points and made four steals, Jenna Mason blocked nine shots. She grabbed six rebounds, had five assists and scored four points.
Girls soccer
In area action, Righetti (4-6-2, 2-1) beat Atascadero 2-1 in a Mountain League game at Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo blanked St. Joseph 4-0 in a Mountain League game at San Luis Obispo.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 3, Morro Bay 3 (5-4 St. Joseph, shootout)
The Knights won a Mountain League game on their pitch at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium by edging the Pirates in a shootout.