Tell and Reynolds power Warriors as Righetti beats Paso Robles in Mountain League opener

Isaiah Tell made his first game with Righetti a big success.

The junior transfer from St. Joseph scored seven of Righetti's last 10 points late, and the Warriors rallied for a 71-66 win over Paso Robles at Righetti's Warrior Gym Friday night in the Mountain League opener for both teams.

"It was my first game (for the Warriors), and I just had to get used to playing with my teammates," Tell said afterward.

He did just fine. Tell got to a loose ball first then scored in the lane to put Righetti ahead for good, 63-62, at the 2:48 mark of the fourth quarter. Tell, the tallest player on the floor, nailed a 3-point shot from well beyond the top of the key to make it 66-62 with 2:02 left.

"Oh yes," he said afterward when he was asked if the 3-point shooting was going well for him leading up to the game.

Tell's last points came on a drive in the lane. His basket put Righetti up 70-64 with 1:20 left.

"He's been working hard for this moments, and Isaiah played a really big game tonight," said Righetti coach Kevin Barbarick after Tell finished with 20 points. Canaan Reynolds also scored 20 for the Warriors. Reynolds buried three 3-point shots.